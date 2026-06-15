Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Intel Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Intel (INTC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to INTC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Intel's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Intel's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Intel Corporation, the world’s largest semiconductor company and primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets, is gradually reducing its dependence on the PC-centric business by moving into data-centric businesses — such as AI and autonomous driving.



Effective first-quarter 2024, Intel implemented an internal foundry operating model, creating a foundry relationship between its products business (collectively CCG, DCAI, and NEX) and its foundry business (formerly IFS). While Intel Products (94.1% of first-quarter 2026 operating segment revenues) include the design and development of CPUs and related solutions for third-party customers, Intel Foundry comprises process engineering, manufacturing and foundry services groups that provide manufacturing, test and assembly services to Intel Products business and to third-party customers.



The foundry operating model is a key component of the company's strategy and is designed to reshape operational dynamics and drive greater transparency, accountability and focus on costs and efficiency. Intel also reported Altera (which was previously included in the DCAI segment) as a standalone business beginning the first quarter of 2024. Altera is a part of All Other business along with Mobileye and Other business. Consequently, Intel modified its segment reporting to align with this new operating model.



Client Computing Group (CCG), Datacenter and AI Group (DCAI), and Intel Foundry are regarded as reportable operating segments, while Network and Edge Group (NEX), Altera, and Mobileye do not qualify as reportable operating segments. In first-quarter 2025, Intel restructured its operating segments to integrate NEX into CCG and DCAI.



CCG focuses on high-growth businesses, thin-and-light, commercial and gaming, and growing opportunities in areas such as connectivity. DCAI seeks to develop leading data center products, including Intel Xeon server and field programmable gate array products, while overseeing overall artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. Mobileye offers driving assistance and self-driving solutions, while Intel Foundry offers wafer fabrication and related products and services, including sorting, assembly and test capabilities.



For the first quarter of 2026, Intel recorded total revenues of $13.58 billion.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Intel, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2016 would be worth $3,887.95, or a gain of 288.80%, as of June 15, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 254.54% and gold's return of 214.85% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for INTC.

Intel continues to benefit from rising demand for Xeon processors, AI PCs and advanced manufacturing technologies, supported by growing adoption across AI infrastructure, edge computing and networking markets. The company is expanding its footprint through new product introductions, including Intel Arc G-Series handheld gaming processors and Ethernet E835 networking solutions, while strengthening its ecosystem through collaborations focused on AI infrastructure and edge deployments. However, competition remains intense in AI accelerators, servers and commercial PCs, while manufacturing execution risks tied to process technology transitions persist. Geopolitical uncertainty, China-related exposure and a leveraged balance sheet may also limit financial flexibility and temper growth prospects. Forex volatility remains a concern.

Shares have gained 14.53% over the past four weeks and there have been 18 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.