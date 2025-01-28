Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in HubSpot Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in HubSpot (HUBS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to HUBS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

HubSpot's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at HubSpot's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, HubSpot Inc. provides inbound marketing and sales application over the cloud. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor helps businesses attract more customers through search engine optimization (SEO), social media, blogging, website content management, marketing automation, email, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), analytics and reporting.



HubSpot completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Oct 15, 2014. In third-quarter 2024, the company generated revenues of $669.7 million (up 20.1% year over year), the majority of which came from subscriptions – 97.8% of total revenues.



HubSpot primarily caters to the small and medium businesses (SMB) market, where the churn rate is relatively higher as compared with the enterprise markets.



The company’s core products are Marketing Hub, Service Hub and Sales Hub, together referred to as HubSpot growth platform.



HubSpot Marketing’s important features are Marketing Automation and Email, Content Optimization System (COS), Social Media, SEO, CRM Sync and Reporting and Analytics. HubSpot Marketing is available for free as well as at different price points.



Marketing Hub aimed at enterprise, professional and starter marketers start at $3,600, $890 respectively and starter edition start $20 per month/seat..



Sales Hub features are Email Engagement Notifications, Sequences, Meetings, Calling, New Lead and Website Visit Alerts, Email Templates and CRM Tracking and Contact Insights.



Sales Hub aimed at enterprise, professional marketers start at $150, $100 and $20, respectively per month/seat.



Service Hub features are automation and routing, live chat and conversations, conversational bots, team emails, help desk and tickets, reporting tools and feedback, among others.



Service Hub aimed at enterprise, professional and starter marketers start at $150, $100 and $20, respectively per month/seat.



HubSpot CRM is a free offering that features Contact Management, Salesforce Automation and Pipeline Reporting, among others.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in HubSpot a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in January 2015 would be worth $22,189.29, or a gain of 2,118.93%, as of January 28, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 196.24% and gold's return of 104.98% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for HUBS.

HubSpot has significant scope in cross-selling its products to the existing customer base. Healthy net customer additions to the starter edition and pricing optimization boost net sales in the lower tier of the market spectrum. The company has rolled out multiple updates to its Sales Hub product, including a low-priced Starter tier and improvement to its sales engagement tools to make them more affordable for growing sales teams. Its AI-powered content marketing solutions, such as content remix and GPT-powered chatbots, are gaining popularity. The acquisition of Cacheflow will likely bolster customer engagement in Commerce Hub. The growing adoption of inbound applications is a tailwind. However, rising operating expenses are straining margins. Cautious spending decisions stemming from an unfavorable macro environment are concerning.

The stock is up 8.42% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

