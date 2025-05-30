Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Howmet Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Howmet (HWM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to HWM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Howmet's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Howmet's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides engineered solutions for customers in the transportation and aerospace (both defense and commercial) industries. Notably, it offers forged wheels for commercial use in the transportation industry. It also provides aerospace fastening systems, components used in jet engines and structural parts made of titanium used in defense and aerospace applications.



On a geographical basis, the company has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, France, Germany, Mexico, the U.K. and other markets. In 2023, 50.7% of its total revenues were generated from its operations outside the United States. Exiting 2023, the company has an employee base of 23,200 people.



The company's operations are classified into four reportable business segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.



Engine Products (49.3% of 2023 net revenues) manufactures and sells investment castings — including seamless rolled rings and airfoils — as well as structural and rotating parts. Its investment castings are used in industrial gas turbines and aircraft engines. The segment serves customers in the industrial gas turbine, defense aerospace and commercial aerospace markets.



Fastening Systems (20.3%) manufactures and markets fasteners (for industrial and aerospace applications), fluid fittings, bearings, latches, and installation systems. It has a healthy customer base in military aerospace, commercial aerospace, material handling, renewable and commercial transportation markets.



Engineered Structures (13.2%) manufactures and markets mill products and titanium ingots for use in the defense and aerospace markets. It also makes titanium forgings, extrusions forming, aluminum forgings, aluminum machined components and other products. It serves end markets, including defense (sea and land) and aerospace (commercial and defense).

Forged Wheels (17.2%) manufactures and markets forged aluminum trailer, truck and bus wheels as well as related products. Products are primarily used in the commercial transportation market across the globe. Wheels are sold under the Alcoa Wheels brand and surface treatment is provided under the Dura-Bright brand.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Howmet ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2015 would be worth $4,535.25, or a gain of 353.52%, as of May 30, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 180.54% and the price of gold increased 167.84% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for HWM.

Howmet is benefiting from solid momentum in the commercial aerospace market, driven by robust build rates and wide-body aircraft recovery. The company is also witnessing strength in its defense aerospace business on the back of rising U.S. & international defense budgets. Robust orders for engine spares for the F-35 program, spares and new builds for legacy fighters augur well. Given the strength in most of its served markets, Howmet has built a sound liquidity position that supports its shareholder-friendly policies. In January 2025, the company announced a 25% hike in its quarterly dividend. However, it has been dealing with increasing operating costs, which might hurt its margins and profitability. Given the company’s significant international exposure, foreign currency headwinds are an added concern for Howmet.

The stock is up 14.90% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

