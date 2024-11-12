Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Generac Holdings Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Generac Holdings (GNRC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to GNRC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Generac Holdings' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Generac Holdings' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Waukesha, WI, and founded in 1959, Generac Holdings Inc is a leading manufacturer of backup and prime power generation systems for residential and C&I applications, solar + battery storage solutions, advanced power grid software platforms and services, energy management devices and controls along with engine and battery-powered tools and equipment.

The company has a wide distribution network spanning independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers, equipment rental companies, equipment distributors, and solar installers. It also boasts a direct sales channel to various individual customers.



Generac broadly classifies its products into three categories depending on the end user types, namely Residential, C&I, and Other products and services.



The Residential business includes automatic standby generators (that run mainly on natural gas and liquid propane), air-cooled engine generators for emergency backup in small to medium-sized homes, and liquid-cooled engine generators for larger homes and small businesses. It also provides remote monitoring system for home standby generators called Mobile Link, offering Wi-Fi-enabled feature to conveniently check the status of generator online, while receiving maintenance and service alerts.

The C&I business includes cleaner-burning natural gas fueled generators and C&I generators that are fueled by diesel and Bi-Fuel.



The Other products and services category primarily comprise aftermarket service parts and product accessories.



Generac has two operating segments — Domestic and International. The Domestic segment (87% of third-quarter 2024 revenues) includes the legacy Generac business and operations that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment (14%) comprises Latin American export operations and other business units that generate revenues outside the United States and Canada.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Generac Holdings ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2014 would be worth $4,598.40, or a 359.84% gain, as of November 12, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 194.23% and the price of gold went up 116.12% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for GNRC.

Generac’s third-quarter performance was driven by higher Residential product sales amid continued weakness in C&I revenues. Residential product sales rose 28% year over year on increased demand for home standby and portable generators. Weakness across domestic shipments for telecom, national equipment rental and beyond standby applications customers resulted in a 15% fall in C&I product sales in the quarter. Generac updated its sales expectations for 2024 owing to recent power outage activity and expects an “outsized increase” in the Residential products sales to partly offset weakness in the C&I business and Other product sales. For 2024, total revenues are forecast to increase 5-9% compared with the earlier guidance of 4-8%. Weakening market conditions in Europe, high expenses and massive debt remain headwinds.

The stock is up 12.32% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 9 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

