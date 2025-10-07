Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Exact Sciences Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Exact Sciences (EXAS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EXAS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Exact Sciences' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Exact Sciences' main business drivers.

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some of the deadliest forms of cancer. The company mainly focuses its research and development (R&D) efforts on three main areas: colorectal cancer (CRC) screening, molecular residual disease (MRD) testing and multi-cancer screening (MCED) test development.



EXAS’ flagship screening product, Cologuard, is a non-invasive, patient-friendly, stool-based DNA (“sDNA”) screening test that utilizes a multitarget approach to detect DNA and haemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The test is currently indicated for average-risk adults 45 years of age and older.



Additionally, Exact Sciences has an extensive menu of predefined genetic tests for nearly all clinically relevant genes, additional custom panels, and comprehensive germline, whole exome (“PGxome”), and whole genome (“PGnome”) sequencing tests. The precision oncology portfolio delivers actionable genomic insights to inform prognosis and cancer treatment after a diagnosis. Within this, the company incurs revenues through Oncotype DX cancer diagnostic tests and services.



Exact Sciences also operated a COVID-19 Testing Business, which was discontinued in the second quarter of 2023.



Acquisitions also remain an important part of growth, such as Resolution Bioscience, Inc. (2023) and OmicEra Diagnostics GmbH (2022). In 2021, the company acquired Thrive Earlier Detection Corporation, Ashion Analytics, LLC, PFS Genomics Inc. and PreventionGenetics, LLC.



At present, Exact Sciences’products and services focus on screening and precision oncology tests.



Screening Tests (76.2% of total revenues in 2024, up 12.8% from 2023): This mainly includes laboratory service revenue from Cologuard and PreventionGenetics tests.



Precision oncology Tests (23.7% of total revenues in 2024, up 4.1% from 2023): This includes laboratory service revenue from global Oncotype DX and therapy selection tests.



Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Exact Sciences ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $5,774.55, or a gain of 477.45%, as of October 7, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 240.43% and the price of gold went up 232.16% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for EXAS.

Exact Sciences continues to benefit from strong adoption of Cologuard among providers, health systems and payers. Building on this momentum, the new Cologuard Plus was introduced, which quickly gained Medicare coverage, pricing and inclusion in quality measure guidelines. The company marked another significant launch from its pipeline with Oncodetect, advancing the field of MRD testing. Exact Sciences' Precision Oncology team secured Medicare reimbursement for Oncodetect, opening access for cancer patients. Additionally, the company aims to improve customer experience through its proprietary ExactNexus technology platform. Meanwhile, a highly leveraged balance sheet raises concerns. Persistent escalated expenses remain a headwind for Exact Sciences' profitability. An intense competitive landscape adds to the risks.



Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.94%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

