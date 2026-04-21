Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Equinix Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Equinix (EQIX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EQIX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Equinix's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Equinix's main business drivers.

Incorporated on June 22, 1998, Equinix, Inc. is a global digital infrastructure company. Its U.S. headquarters is in Redwood City, CA. The company has additional offices throughout the Americas, Middle East and Africa [EMEA] and Asia-Pacific regions. It became a real estate investment trust (REIT) in taxable year 2015. In June 2023, Equinix was included in the Fortune 500 list of the largest companies in the U.S.



The Platform Equinix combines a global footprint of International Business Exchange or IBX data centers, interconnection solutions and edge services for ‘deploying’ network. It also includes unique business, digital ecosystems and expert consulting and support.



Equinix operates in three reportable segments comprising the Americas (44.6% of total revenues for 2025), EMEA (34%) and Asia-Pacific geographic regions (21.4%).



Through its 280 data centers, in 77 metros across 36 countries, customers can connect and satisfy their critical traffic exchange requirements. These customers rely on Equinix's IBX centers for their critical interconnection relationships.



Equinix’s business is based on a recurring revenue model (94.8% of total revenues for 2025) comprising colocation, related interconnection and managed infrastructure services. These services are considered to be recurring, as customers are billed at fixed rates on a recurring basis each month through the life of the respective contracts, which generally run for one to five years.



Non-recurring revenues (5.2% of total revenues for 2025) comprise installation services related to initial deployment and professional services. Also, revenues from customer settlements [fees paid for terminating contracts before expiry] are treated as contract modifications. These services are typically billed only upon the completion of the installation or performance of services.



Note: All EPS numbers presented in this report represents funds from operations (FFO) per share. FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs, is obtained after adding depreciation and amortization and other non-cash expenses.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Equinix ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2016 would be worth $3,395.68, or a 239.57% gain, as of April 21, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 238.14% and gold's return of 270.20% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for EQIX.

Shares of Equinix have outperformed its industry in the past three months. The company's global data center portfolio is well-poised to gain from the solid demand for interconnected data center infrastructure. Last month, it expanded its investments in global data center workforce development to support the rapid growth driven by AI. Despite a competitive landscape and debt burden, enterprises and service providers' continued efforts to integrate AI into their strategies and offerings and advance their digital transformation agendas will likely keep demand up, positioning Equinix well for long-term growth. Also, its recurring revenue model ensures steady revenues. Strategic expansion to capitalize on favorable industry trends, backed by a healthy balance sheet, is encouraging. Its solid dividend payments boost shareholder value.

Shares have gained 14.17% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.