Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Deckers Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Deckers (DECK) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DECK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Deckers' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Deckers' main business drivers.

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Goleta, California, Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities. The company sells products primarily under five proprietary brands — UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Other brands (mainly comprised of Koolaburra).



Its products are sold through specialty domestic retailers, international distributors and directly to end-users through its websites and catalogs. The company sells directly to global consumers through the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) channel, which is comprised of e-commerce websites and retail stores. The brands are sold worldwide, including in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.



The UGG brand (52.2% of fiscal 2024 total revenues) has proven to be a highly resilient line of premium footwear, apparel and accessories with expanded product offerings. The company intends to continue diversifying the brand to drive year-round product sales through the expansion of women’s spring and summer footwear, men’s products and apparel, home goods and accessories.



The HOKA brand (42.1% of fiscal 2024 total revenues) is an authentic, premium line of year-round performance footwear, apparel and accessories.



The Teva brand’s product line (3.5% of fiscal 2024 total revenues) includes a range of performance, casual, footwear and trail lifestyle products.



The Sanuk brand (0.6% of fiscal 2024 total revenues) has manifested into a lifestyle brand with a presence in the relaxed casual shoe and sandal categories.



The company's Other brands (1.6% of fiscal 2024 total revenues) is a casual footwear fashion line using sheepskin and other plush materials.



Deckers has finalized an agreement to sell off the Sanuk brand, with the transaction anticipated to be completed by August 2024.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Deckers ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in November 2014 would be worth $11,954.25, or a gain of 1,095.42%, as of November 28, 2024, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 189.40% and the price of gold went up 117.19% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for DECK.

Deckers' diverse brand portfolio, financial strength, and strategic growth initiatives make it a promising investment. Driven by HOKA and UGG’s impressive growth, balanced channel performance, and successful global expansion, Deckers shows a well-executed strategy. The company’s focus on innovation, expanding its consumer reach, and leveraging strong market trends positions it favorably for sustained success. DECK’s second-quarter results highlight growth in both direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels, alongside leading brand success. Management now envisions a 12% increase in fiscal 2025 net sales. However, DECK foresees potential gross margin pressure on the horizon, stemming from higher freight expenses and a more normalized promotional environment. We expect the gross margin to shrink 30 basis points in the fiscal year.

The stock has jumped 13.13% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 10 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

