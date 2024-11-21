Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in CyberArk Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in CyberArk (CYBR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CYBR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

CyberArk's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at CyberArk's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999. Together with its subsidiaries, the company provides information technology security solutions. The company is a vital security partner to more than 5,400 global businesses, which include over 50% of the Fortune 500 and more than 35% of the Global 2000 companies.



CyberArk offers services, which protect organizational privileged accounts from cyber-attacks. Its products include CyberArk Shared Technology Platform, Privileged Account Security Solution and Sensitive Information Management Solution.



The company’s privileged account security solution consists of enterprise password vault, which provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets in an organization; privileged session manager that protects IT assets; and application identity manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers.



The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors.



CyberArk operates under three broad categories — Subscription, Perpetual License, and Maintenance and Professional Services. In 2023, Subscription revenues made up 63% of total revenue, while Perpetual License and Maintenance and Professional Services accounted for 3% and 34%, respectively.



In 2023, the company generated approximately 52% of revenues from the United States, 30% from the EMEA region and the remaining 18% from the Rest of the World.



In the access and identity management market CA, Dell, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle are CyberArk’s main competitors. In the advanced threat protection solutions space, its competitors include HP Inc., IBM, FireEye, Splunk, Check Point Software and Palo Alto Networks.



CyberArk has offices in the U.S., Israel, Singapore, Australia, the U.K., Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, Netherlands and Turkey.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in CyberArk ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2014 would be worth $7,431.99, or a gain of 643.20%, as of November 21, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 188.25% and the price of gold went up 111.99% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for CYBR too.

CyberArk is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber security and privileged access security solutions due to the long list of data breaches and increasing digital transformation strategies. A strong presence across verticals, such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, is safeguarding CyberArk from the adverse effects of softening IT spending. The company’s strategic mix shift toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is driving top-line growth. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. However, aggressive sales and marketing initiatives and sustained investments in research and development to boost product offerings and capabilities might dampen its margins. Additionally, disruptions caused by macroeconomic headwinds remain major concerns.

The stock is up 9.68% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

