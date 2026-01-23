Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Cummins Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Cummins (CMI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CMI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Cummins' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Cummins' main business drivers.

Cummins Inc. is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of diesel and natural gas engines and powertrain-related component products. Powertrain components include fuel systems, turbochargers, transmissions, batteries and electrified power systems, among others. Headquartered in Columbus, IN, the company offers products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors and dealers through a network of roughly 650 company-owned and independent distributor facilities in over 19,000 dealer locations in more than 190 countries and territories.



The acquisition of Meritor in 2022 has enhanced CMI position as a top provider of integrated powertrain solutions for both internal combustion and electric vehicles. This deal expanded Cummins’ components business, opening up new growth avenues.



Cummins has the following five operating segments:



The Engine segment (26.4% of consolidated net sales in 2024) produces diesel and natural gas-based engines for on-highway and industrial markets. The engines are used in heavy and medium-duty trucks, buses, recreational vehicles, and various industrial applications in the construction, mining, agriculture, marine, oil and gas, rail, defense and agricultural markets.



The Distribution segment (33.3%) is the company’s primary sales, service and support channel. It operates through a worldwide network of wholly owned, joint venture and independent distribution locations that offer a varied range of products and services, including power generation systems, high-horsepower engines, and heavy-duty and medium-duty engines.



The Components segment (29%) has five businesses, namely, Emission solutions, Turbo technologies, Electronics and fuel systems, and Automated transmissions.



The Power Systems segment (10.3%) sells power generators, diesel and natural gas high-horsepower engines, and AC generator or alternator products for internal consumption and external generator set assemblers. The unit houses the Power Generation, Industrial and Generator Technologies product lines.



The Accelera segment (1%) designs, manufactures, sells and supports hydrogen production systems as well as electrified power systems ranging from fully electric to hybrid along with innovative components and subsystems.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Cummins, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in January 2016 would be worth $6,747.71, or a gain of 574.77%, as of January 23, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 262.54% and the price of gold increased 330.28% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for CMI.

Cummins isseeing strong growth in its Distribution and Power Systems segments, offsetting softness in the North America truck market. Rising demand from data centers and mission-critical applications is driving these gains. The company anticipates continued solid demand for its Power Systems and Distribution businesses throughout the fourth quarter and into 2026. Collaboration with Komatsuis likely to reduce operating costs. Through its Accelera division, Cummins will supply a 100 MW PEM electrolyzer for BP's Lingen project, underscoring the expanding role in hydrogen production and positioning it to benefit from the global shift toward sustainable energy solutions. Its investor-friendly actionscontinue to build confidence. Analysts are bullish on the stock now.

The stock has jumped 12.65% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

