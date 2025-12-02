Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Crocs Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Crocs (CROX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CROX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Crocs' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Crocs' main business drivers.

Founded in 1999 and based in Broomfield, CO, Crocs, Inc. is one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style. Famous for its iconic clog material, Crocs’ simple design and great comfort was an instant hit among consumers. The company offers a wide variety of footwear products including sandals, wedges, flips and slide that cater to people of all age.



Most of the company’s shoes are made up of Croslite, which comes with qualities including soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant. Its other iconic product “The Classic Clog” for adults and children offers all-day comfort. It is now using the Croslite technology in its LiteRide collection, which features proprietary foam and is soft, lightweight and resilient.



The company reports in two operating segments (i) Crocs Brand and (ii) HEYDUDE Brand.



Crocs Brand (81% of Q3 revenues): The brand is well recognized for its unmistakable iconic molded clog silhouette, offering simple design aesthetic, along with modern comfort. It has expanded into a wide variety of casual footwear products.



HEYDUDE Brand (19% of Q3 revenues): The brand offers shoes with a versatile silhouette with many wearing occasions that focus on casualization, comfort-led functionality and personalization. It uses leading technologies like flex-and-fold outsole and ergonomic insole.



Crocs’ products are available in more than 80 countries and are distributed via wholesale, retail and e-commerce platforms. The wholesale channel consists of domestic and international multi-brand retailers, e-tailers and distributors while the retail channel includes company-operated stores. Lastly, websites and third-party marketplaces form its e-commerce operations.



Crocs has entered into licensing partnerships with Disney, including Marvel and Lucasfilm, Universal Studios, Nintendo and Warner Bros, which further enhances its reach and popularity.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Crocs a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in December 2015 would be worth $7,755.60, or a 675.56% gain, as of December 2, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 224.01% and the price of gold went up 287.08% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for CROX.

Shares of Crocs have underperformed the industry in the past six months, pressured by softness at its HEYDUDE brand, weak wholesale demand and elevated tariffs. While DTC sales grew, aided by new products and strong engagement, wholesale declines, higher supply-chain costs, and increased SG&A from talent, marketing, and DTC investments eroded margins in third-quarter 2025. Management is refreshing HEYDUDE's lineup and prioritizing brand health, but near-term results are expected to remain soft amid tariff woes, cautious consumers and competitive pressures. However, the company has identified $100 million of incremental gross cost savings, likely to benefit in 2026. Collaborations, innovative products and a solid long-term plan position it to sustain momentum, grow market share, and drive profitable expansion.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.74%, and there have been 5 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

