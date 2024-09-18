Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in CRA International Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in CRA International (CRAI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CRAI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

CRA International's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at CRA International's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Charles River Associates is one of the leading global consulting firms. The company functions through a global network of coordinated offices across North America and Europe. It was founded in 1965.



Charles River is engaged in providing economic, financial and management consulting services. The company combines advanced analytic techniques with in-depth industry knowledge to solve complex problems for its wide range of clients.



Charles River is well equipped with highly educated employee consultants including economists, business professionals, engineers and other industry leaders. These consultants blend economic and financial analysis, with expertise in litigation and regulatory support, business strategy and planning, market and demand forecasting, policy analysis, and engineering and technology strategy.



They provide original authoritative advice to support various customer activities. These include high-priority matters such as multibillion-dollar mergers and acquisitions, product introductions, major capital investment decisions and complex litigation, the results of which often have significant consequences for the parties involved.



Charles River offers consulting services to corporate clients and attorneys in a wide range of litigation and regulatory proceedings. The company also serves law firms, businesses, and government agencies services in relation to class certification, damages analysis, expert reports and testimony, regulatory analysis, strategy development, valuation of tangible and intangible assets, risk management, and transaction support.

Charles River has a diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. Exposure to multiple industries helps the company meet varying client needs and offer innovative services. This multidisciplinary set up enables Charles River to bring experts from all fields under one platform. The diversification in business helps reduce the company’s dependence on any specific market, industry or geographic area.



The company offers consulting services in two broad areas: litigation, regulatory, and financial consulting and management consulting. The company operates in one business segment.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in CRA International ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in September 2014 would be worth $6,420.59, or a 542.06% gain, as of September 18, 2024. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 181.51% and the price of gold increased 101.51% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for CRAI.

Charles River Associates enjoys the benefits of a diversified business, with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. Proficiency in multiple industries allows the company to serve varying client needs and bring innovation to its offerings. It has a consistent record of returning value to shareholders in the forms of dividends and share repurchases. Partly due to these positives, shares have risen 49.6% in the past year. On the flip side, higher talent costs due to a competitive talent market act as major challenges. The industry is labor-intensive and heavily dependent on foreign talent. The nature of its business makes Charles River vulnerable to foreign exchange risk. A declining current ratio is another headwind.

The stock is up 5.01% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 4 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Charles River Associates (CRAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

