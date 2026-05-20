Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Comfort Systems Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Comfort Systems (FIX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to FIX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Comfort Systems' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Comfort Systems' main business drivers.

Comfort Systems USA is a national provider of comprehensive mechanical and electrical contracting services serving commercial, industrial and institutional end markets across the United States. The company designs, builds, installs, maintains, repairs, and replaces mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, including HVAC, piping and controls, electrical systems, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection. It was established in 1997 as a Delaware corporation and leases its executive and administrative offices in Houston, TX. Operations are executed through 50 operating units with 190 locations across 142 cities nationwide, competing primarily at the local and regional levels.

The company operates through two reportable segments. The Mechanical segment (accounted for 73.3% of total revenues in 2025) includes HVAC, plumbing, piping and controls, along with off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection services. The Electrical segment (26.7%) focuses on the installation and servicing of electrical systems.



The company's work spans new construction and existing facilities: approximately 63.2% of 2025 revenues were attributable to installation services in newly constructed facilities, while 36.8% was related to renovation, expansion, maintenance, repair and replacement work in existing buildings. Approximately 92.7% of revenues are earned on a project basis, and about 7.3% is derived from maintenance and service activities.



As of March 31, 2026, the company reported 8,048 projects in process with an aggregate contract value of approximately $26.39 billion. The average project spans six to nine months with an average contract price of about $3.3 million. Remaining construction performance obligations totaled $12.45 billion at March 31, 2026, and the company expects to recognize approximately 65-75% over the next 12 months, with the remainder recognized thereafter. Backlog as of March 31, 2026, was $12.45 billion, compared with $11.94 billion at Dec. 31, 2025, and $6.89 billion a year ago.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Comfort Systems a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $60,829.72, or a gain of 5,982.97%, as of May 20, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 260.46% and the price of gold went up 243.75% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for FIX.

Comfort Systems' first quarter of 2026 earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 46.2% and 18.1% and grew year over year by 121.3% and 56.8%, respectively. The results were supported by technology infrastructure demand, particularly for data centers, and a rising backlog that extends visibility into 2026 and beyond. As of the first quarter, the backlog of $12.45 billion was up 4.3% sequentially and 80.8% year over year. Modular investment remains a multi-year lever as capacity expands and automation increases. Also, strong execution, improved project economics in larger data center builds and SG&A leverage aided the margins. Shares of Comfort Systems have significantly outperformed the industry year to date. However, tougher comparisons, labor capacity limits and a concentrated end-market mix are concerning.

Shares have gained 9.04% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.