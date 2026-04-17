Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Comfort Systems Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Comfort Systems (FIX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to FIX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Comfort Systems' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Comfort Systems' main business drivers.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) is a national provider of comprehensive mechanical and electrical contracting services serving commercial, industrial and institutional end markets across the United States. The company designs, builds, installs, maintains, repairs and replaces mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, including HVAC, plumbing, piping and controls, electrical systems, off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection. It was established in 1997 as a Delaware corporation and leases its executive and administrative offices in Houston, TX. Operations are executed through 50 operating units with 190 locations in 142 cities nationwide, competing primarily on a local and regional basis.

The company operates through two reportable segments. The Mechanical segment (accounted for 73.3% of total revenues in 2025) includes HVAC, plumbing, piping and controls, along with off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection services. The Electrical segment (26.7%) focuses on the installation and servicing of electrical systems.

The company's work spans new construction and existing facilities: approximately 63.2% of 2025 revenues were attributable to installation services in newly constructed facilities, while 36.8% was related to renovation, expansion, maintenance, repair and replacement work in existing buildings. Approximately 92.7% of revenues are earned on a project basis, and about 7.3% is derived from maintenance and service activities.

At year-end 2025, the company reported 8,427 projects in process with an aggregate contract value of approximately $24.17 billion. The average project spans six to nine months with an average contract price of about $2.9 million. During 2025, Comfort Systems expanded its platform through the acquisitions of Century Contractors, Right Way Plumbing & Mechanical, Feyen-Zylstra and Meisner Electric, increasing its footprint to 50 operating locations by year-end.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Comfort Systems, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2016 would be worth $48,947.58, or a 4,794.76% gain, as of April 17, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 238.40% and the price of gold increased 273.20% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for FIX.

Shares of Comfort Systems have significantly outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its prospects are gaining from the robust demand in technology infrastructure, particularly data centers, alongside contributions from recent acquisitions. It exited 2025 with a backlog of approximately $11.9 billion, nearly double the prior-year level on a same-store basis. Also, management attributed gains to strong execution, improved project economics in larger data center builds, and SG&A leverage. The combination of scale, complexity and scarce labor positioning enables it to command favorable pricing. Although labor cost pressure and execution risks weigh on the near-term momentum, market trends boost long-term prospects. Earnings estimates for 2026 have moved up in the past 60 days, depicting analysts' optimism.

The stock is up 11.17% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.