Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Cisco Systems Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Cisco Systems (CSCO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CSCO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Cisco Systems' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Cisco Systems' main business drivers.

Cisco enables enterprises and service providers to deliver highly secure connectivity from workplaces to data centers worldwide. The company delivers a unified architecture with integrated, end-to-end solutions that help customers in simplifying complex challenges. CSCO is incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into its product portfolios across Networking (68% of product revenues), Security (19.5%), Collaboration (10%) and Observability (2.5%).



Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Cisco reported revenues of $56.65 billion in fiscal 2025. Product and Services segments contributed 73.4% and 26.6%, respectively, to revenues. Americas, EMEA and APJC generated 59.4%, 26.2% and 14.4% of total revenues in fiscal 2025, respectively.



Networking category comprises core networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and servers. The switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching offerings. Campus switching offerings includes Catalyst 9000 family of switches, Meraki cloud-managed switches, as well as smart switches – Cisco 9350 and Cisco 9610 – built on Cisco Silicon One. Data center switching offerings include the Nexus 9000 series and the newly introduced Cisco N9300 series smart switches that embeds Cisco Hypershield, the company’s cloud native and AI-powered approach to highly distributed security for AI-scale data centers.



Security category consists of Network Security, Identity and Access Management, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Threat Intelligence, Detection, and Response (TIDR) solutions. Addition of Splunk platform and security offerings significantly strengthened CSCO’s TIDR capabilities.



Collaboration category comprises of Webex Suite, Collaboration Devices, Contact Center and CPaaS. It offers end-to-end collaboration solutions that can be delivered on-premises, from the cloud, or within hybrid cloud environments. Observability category comprises of network assurance (ThousandEyes), monitoring and analytics and observability suites (including Splunk Observability and AppDynamics).



Cisco competes with companies like Amazon Web Services, Arista Networks, Broadcom, Ciena, CrowdStrike Holdings, Dell, Fortinet, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Huawei, Microsoft, Nokia, Nvidia, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, Zoom Video Communications, and Zscaler, to name a few.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Cisco Systems, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $4,225.96, or a gain of 322.60%, as of May 22, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 262.80% and gold's return of 248.33% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for CSCO.

Cisco is seeing broad-based demand, with third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $15.8 billion up 12% year over year and non-GAAP earnings of $1.06 per share, up 10% year over year. Total product orders rose 35% and networking product orders grew more than 50%, helped by a campus refresh and data center switching orders up more than 40%. AI infrastructure is a key driver, with $5.3 billion of hyperscaler orders taken year to date; management raised expected fiscal 2026 AI orders to $9 billion and AI revenue to $4 billion. Non-GAAP gross margin was 66.0% and operating margin was 34.2%. For fiscal 2026, guidance calls for $62.8-$63 billion revenue and $4.27-$4.29 non-GAAP earnings, assuming current tariffs and exemptions persist. However, declining services revenue, flat security product revenue, and stiff competition are major concerns.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 33.42%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.