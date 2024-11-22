Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Cintas Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Cintas (CTAS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CTAS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Cintas' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Cintas' main business drivers. Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Cintas Corporation provides specialized services to businesses of all types throughout North America. It also operates in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The company designs, manufactures, implements corporate identity uniform programs, and provides entrance mats, restroom supplies, promotional products and first aid and safety products for diversified businesses.



Notably, the company provides products and services through distribution and retail channels to small service and manufacturing companies as well as leading corporations.



The company primarily reports revenues under two operating segments — Uniform Rental and Facility Services, and First Aid and Safety Services.



Uniform Rental and Facility Services (77.8% of fiscal 2024 revenues) segment includes rental, and servicing of uniforms, mats and towels as well as the provision for restroom supplies, and other facility products and services. Further, selling items from catalogs to customer routes are reported under this segment.



First Aid and Safety Services (11.2% of fiscal 2024 revenues) segment includes the sale and servicing of first aid products, safety products and training to customers.



Businesses, with Uniform Direct Sale and Fire Protection Services, are included in All Other. Revenues generated from All Other businesses represented 11% of fiscal 2024 revenues.



It's worth mentioning here that results of First Aid and Safety Services segment and All Other businesses are grouped under Other Services in Cintas' income statement.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Cintas ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2014 would be worth $12,318.69, or a gain of 1,131.87%, as of November 22, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 188.28% and the price of gold increased 113.76% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for CTAS too.

Cintas is well-positioned to benefit from the solid momentum across its segments. Penetration of additional products and services into existing customers is aiding the Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment. Improved demand for AED Rentals and WaterBreak products is driving the First Aid and Safety Services segment. The company's investments in technology and automation holds promise. The successive acquisitions of Paris Uniform and SITEX sparked optimism in the stock. Also, handsome rewards to shareholders add to the stock’s appeal. However, the rising cost of sales due to higher material and labor costs and increasing selling and administrative expenses pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. The high debt level is an added concern for Cintas. Given the company’s diverse presence, forex woes may hurt its performance

Shares have gained 5.91% over the past four weeks and there have been 9 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

