Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CMG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Chipotle Mexican Grill's main business drivers.

A Delaware corporation, Chipotle Mexican Grill, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick-casual and fresh Mexican food restaurant chains. The company was founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, who started with a single restaurant in Denver, CO. The company offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. Chipotle restaurants feature free-range, hormone-free pork, natural chicken and other meat products cooked using traditional methods and served in a unique atmosphere.



The company is committed to using high-quality real ingredients, classic cooking techniques and distinctive interior design to serve customers. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company owned and operated about 4,056 restaurants across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Kuwait.

The company’s growth is significantly driven by its digital platform. It has enhanced its capabilities by digitizing restaurant kitchens, expanding partnerships with third-party delivery services, and increasing the number of Chipotlanes (drive-through format for customer pick-up of digital orders). Digital sales, encompassing revenues generated through the Chipotle website, Chipotle app or third-party delivery aggregators, which also includes revenue deferrals linked to Chipotle Rewards, constituted 36.7% of food and beverage revenues in 2025 compared with 35.1% in 2024 and 37.4% in 2023. The company has facilitated convenient digital ordering through enhancements to the Chipotle app and website, including unlimited customization, contactless delivery, and group ordering.



The company utilizes multiple marketing channels, including national television, digital marketing, social media, fundraising, events and sponsorships to reach consumers. Third-party service providers mostly provide delivery services.



In 2018, Chipotle launched a loyalty program called Chipotle Rewards, which provides customers with the opportunity to earn bonus points or free food. Earned rewards generally expire one to six months after they are issued and points typically expire if an account is inactive for six months.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2016 would be worth $3,911.57, or a 291.16% gain, as of April 21, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 238.14% and the price of gold went up 270.20% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for CMG.

Chipotle is likely to benefit from strong brand relevance, menu innovation and digital engagement. Also, positive response to the high-protein menu and productivity gains from high-efficiency equipment bode well. Looking ahead, Chipotle plans to relaunch its rewards program in 2026 with the objective of widening the customer funnel and increasing in-restaurant participation. However, a cautious consumer backdrop and high costs pose concerns. The company has adopted a conservative stance on its 2026 comparable sales outlook despite signs of improving underlying momentum entering the year. Shares of Chipotle have underperformed the industry in the past year.Earnings estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days, limiting the upside potential of the stock.

The stock has jumped 7.40% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.