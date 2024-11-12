Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Cheniere Energy Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Cheniere Energy (LNG) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LNG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Cheniere Energy's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Cheniere Energy's main business drivers.

Houston, TX-based Cheniere Energy Inc. is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (or LNG) through its two business segments: LNG terminal; and LNG and natural gas marketing. The company, through its controlling interest in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana – North America’s first large-scale liquefied gas export facility. Furthermore, Cheniere Energy owns and operates the 94-mile Creole Trail Pipeline – an interconnect between the Sabine Pass receiving terminal and the downstream markets – through its subsidiary.

Cheniere Energy owns the Sabine Pass LNG facility consisting of six operational trains, with each train having a capacity of about 5 million tons per annum (Mtpa) for a total run-rate of approximately 30 Mtpa. The last of the units, Train 6, was completed two years ago.

Additionally, Cheniere Energy has a liquefaction and export terminal in Corpus Christi, TX, currently having three operational trains. The complex, which came online in 2019, has an aggregate production capacity of approximately 15 Mtpa of LNG, three LNG storage tanks and two marine berths. Cheniere Energy intends to develop seven midscale liquefaction trains adjacent to the Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility (CCL), which are expected to be completed sometime in 2025. The company has initiated the regulatory approval process regarding same. The total production capacities for these trains are expected to be more than 10 Mtpa.



Cheniere Energy is also involved in LNG and natural gas marketing activities through its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing LLC.

Global LNG demand is likely to continue growing for the next few years. Cheniere Energy, the U.S.’s only listed LNG export pure play, foresees the fundamentals of LNG to be favorable in the long run, considering the secular shift to the cleaner burning fuel for power generation worldwide and in the Asia-Pacific region in particular. While the increasing demand for gas in the European power sector will be a key factor in the near-term LNG supply rise, the consumption boost is primarily set to come from Asian importers like China, India, South Korea and Pakistan.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Cheniere Energy, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2014 would be worth $2,950.84, or a gain of 195.08%, as of November 12, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 194.23% and gold's return of 116.12% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for LNG.

Cheniere Energy, a leader in U.S. LNG exports, benefits from regulatory approval for the 2.6 Bcf/d Sabine Pass terminal, capitalizing on the anticipated surge in global LNG demand, expected to nearly double by 2040, particularly in Asia. The ongoing expansion at both Sabine Pass and the Corpus Christi terminal, with the Stage 3 project already around 68% complete, positions Cheniere to meet increasing market needs, with first LNG delivery projected by late 2024. Cheniere's robust capital strategy includes a healthy share buyback program and a 15% increase in its quarterly dividend, highlighting its commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. The company has also set a rigorous methane emissions target. With long-term contracts providing stable revenue and nearly full booking, Cheniere Energy is well-positioned for future growth.



The stock is up 13.83% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.