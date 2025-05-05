Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Celestica Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Celestica (CLS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CLS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Celestica's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Celestica's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Celestica is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services companies in the world, primarily serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud-based and other service providers and enterprises from several industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of manufacturing and supply-chain solutions related to design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, systems integration, logistics, product licensing, after-market repair, return and information technology (IT) asset management and disposition services. Celestica's extensive depth and breadth of offerings support a wide variety of customer requirements, from low-volume, high-complexity custom products to high-volume commodity products.



The company has two reporting segments: Advanced Technology Solutions and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions.



Advanced Technology Solutions (30.5% of first quarter 2025 net sales): The segment primarily focuses on aerospace and defense (A&D), Industrial, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses, which include semiconductor and display verticals. Major customers in this segment are Applied Materials, Inc., LAM Research and Honeywell.



Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (69.5%): The segment primarily serves communications and enterprise verticals. The Enterprise vertical includes the server and storage business. In this segment, company’s major customers are IBM, Dell, Meta and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.



Celestica faces significant competition from Benchmark Electronics, Jabil, Flex, Hon-Hai Precision Industry, Plexus and Sanmina.



The company reported revenues of $2.65 billion in the first quarter of 2025. In 2024, the company generated 70% of total revenues from Asia and 20% from North America.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Celestica a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2015 would be worth $7,561.90, or a gain of 656.19%, as of May 5, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 169.73% and the price of gold increased 160.43% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for CLS.

Celestica reported strong first quarter 2025 results with both the top and bottom lines surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The results were primarily driven by the solid growth in the CCS segment backed by its hardware platform solutions portfolio. The company continuously aims to enhance its manufacturing, engineering, design, quality and supply-chain capabilities, while developing trusted relationships with leading customers. A strong focus on improving profitability and expanding cash flow generation is a tailwind. However, CLS faces stiff competition from industry giants like JBL. Elevated inventory levels in the Industrial end market are hindering growth in Advanced Technology Solutions segment. Forex volatility is a concern. Macroeconomic headwinds are worrisome.



The stock has jumped 42.21% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.