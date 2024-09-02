Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceutical Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CPRX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Catalyst Pharmaceutical's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Catalyst Pharmaceutical's main business drivers.

Coral Gables, FL-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of therapies targeting rare and difficult-to-treat diseases.



In October 2012, Catalyst in-licensed rights to Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) from BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize the product in the United States. Firdapse is currently approved in the European Union as well as in the United States for the symptomatic treatment of LEMS in adults.



The company is also strengthening the commercial portfolio of Firdapse. It already received multiple patents that cover the treatment of all amifampridine metabolizer types within the LEMS patient population. As a result, these patents will now provide intellectual property protection to Firdapse through 2034.



Catalyst also received FDA approval in September 2022 for its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Firdapse (amifampridine) tablets in 10 mg dosage to include pediatric patients (six years and older) for treating LEMS. In May, the FDA approved the company’s sNDA seeking to increase the maximum dosage strength of Firdapse from 80 mg to 100 mg for LEMS.



In January 2023, Catalyst announced the successful acquisition of the U.S. rights for Fycompa (perampanel) CIII, from Eisai Co., Ltd. This has now diversified Catalyst’s portfolio with the addition of a commercial-stage epilepsy asset. Catalyst began marketing the product through its own sales organization in May 2023. In July 2023, the company also acquired North American rights to Santhera’s vamorolone, an investigational dissociative steroid, which has been approved by the FDA and consequently launched for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), under the brand name Agamree.



Catalyst currently expects to attribute its future development costs, principally toward the continued development of Firdapse, Fycompa and Agamree. However, the company is currently focusing on acquiring the rights to late-stage products to treat rare central nervous system and adjacent rare diseases, as part of its efforts to diversify its business, as well as invest in innovative opportunities.



Catalyst recorded total revenues worth $398.2 million in 2023, reflecting an increase of 85.3% year over year.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Catalyst Pharmaceutical, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in September 2014 would be worth $6,328.13, or a gain of 532.81%, as of September 2, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 181.94% and gold's return of 86.52% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for CPRX too. Catalyst beats second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, driven by strong Firdapse sales. The drug, approved for treating Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), an ultra-rare disease, has witnessed strong uptake since its launch. It is also approved for pediatric patients. The FDA recently increased the approved dosage strength of Firdapse from 80 mg to 100 mg, which should boost sales. The company also markets Fycompa CIII, a rare epilepsy drug, which has been generating incremental revenues. Agamree, its newest acquired muscle disorder drug, was recently launched in the U.S. market. This has created yet another revenue stream for the company. However, the company’s overdependence on Firdapse sales for revenues is concerning. Any developmental/regulatory setback for Firdapse will hurt the stock. Catalyst’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.

The stock is up 22.95% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 5 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

