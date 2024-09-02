Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Carlisle Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Carlisle (CSL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CSL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Carlisle's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Carlisle's main business drivers.

Based in the Scottsdale, AZ, Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of innovative brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin products. It engages in the design, manufacture and sale of a wide range of roofing and waterproofing products, engineered products and finishing equipment. On a geographical basis, the company has operations in the United States (90% of 2023 net sales) and international markets (10%). In international markets, it sells its products in Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Exiting 2023, the company had an employee base of 11,000 people.



Carlisle operates under two segments, which are discussed below:



Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM: 70.9% of total revenues in 2023): The segment manufactures a comprehensive range of premium roofing products, warranted roof systems and related technologies for the commercial construction market. It provides high-performance, single-ply roofing solutions like EPDM, polyvinyl chloride, thermoplastic polyolefin, architectural metal and roof garden systems. It sells its products through some market-leading brands like Carlisle SynTec, WeatherBond Roofing, Versico Roofing, Hunter Panels, Resitrix and Hertalan.



Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT: 29.1%): The segment offers building envelope solutions that help in driving energy efficiency in commercial and residential applications. Products offered by the segment include waterproofing and moisture protection products, sealants/primers and flashing systems, among others. It sells its products through some market-leading brands like the Henry Company, Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing, Carlisle WIP Products and Carlisle Polyurethane Systems.



Both segments have significant exposure in the commercial construction industry, primarily the construction repair and replacement sectors. CWT has an added exposure to the residential construction industry.



In May 2024, the company divested its Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT) segment to direct its focus and resources to the core construction materials businesses. It divested the Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT) segment in October 2023 & the Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) segment in August 2021 as part of its portfolio enhancement strategy.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Carlisle ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in September 2014 would be worth $5,112.18, or a gain of 411.22%, as of September 2, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 181.94% and the price of gold increased 86.52% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for CSL.

Carlisle is set to benefit from strong demand for reroofing products and solid repair and remodel activities in the construction sector. Recent mortgage rate reductions and signals from the Fed about upcoming rate cuts have reignited the housing market. Driven by strength across its businesses, it anticipates revenues to increase 12% in 2024. Synergies from the MTL Holdings acquisition strengthened the company’s architectural metals business. Also, Carlisle’s shareholder-friendly policies are encouraging. However, lower volumes from a slowdown in the residential construction market are adversely affecting the CWT segment. High-debt levels are added concerns for the company. Also, rising expenses are worth keeping an eye on. Given the company’s international exposure, foreign currency headwinds are an inherent part of the business.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.68%, and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

