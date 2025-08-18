Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CDNS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Cadence Design Systems' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Cadence Design Systems' main business drivers.

Based in San Jose, CA, Cadence Design Systems Inc. is a leader in the electronic system design space. The company’s Intelligent System Design strategy aids users to transform design concepts into reality by offering computational software, hardware and IP.



Cadence’s core electronic design automation (EDA) software and services enable engineers to develop different types of ICs. Its design IPs are directly integrated into ICs. Cadence reported revenues of $4.64 billion in 2024.



The major product lines are as follows:



Core EDA business (71% of 2024 revenues) constitutes Custom IC, Digital IC and Functional Verification businesses.

Functional verification products comprise four primary verification engines – JasperGold formal verification platform, Xcelium parallel simulation platform, Palladium Enterprise Emulation Platform, and Protium FPGA-Based Prototyping Platform.



Digital IC Design and Signoff offerings include Genus Synthesis solution, Joules RTL power and Modus software solution. Innovus implementation system is the company’s physical implementation offering. The company’s signoff offerings include the Tempus Timing Signoff Solution, Voltus Power Integrity Solution, Quantus Extraction Solution, and Pegasus Physical Verification System.



Custom IC Design and Simulation includes the Virtuoso custom design platform, Virtuoso Advanced Node and the Virtuoso RF Solution. The Spectre Simulation Platform offers large-scale verification simulation.



Systems Design & Analysis segment (13%) offers Allegro system interconnect design platform, Fidelity CFD Software and OrCAD solution. The Allegro System Design Platform aids users in carrying out PCB authoring and implementation, PCB library design management and collaboration, signal and power integrity analysis, IC package and system-in-package design.



Under the IP segment (16%), Cadence offers Tensilica digital signal processors (DSPs), vertically targeted subsystems for AI, audio/voice, baseband and vision/imaging applications, controllers and physical interfaces (PHYs) for standard protocols and analog IP.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Cadence Design Systems a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2015 would be worth $16,228.20, or a 1,522.82% gain, as of August 18, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 208.38% and the price of gold increased 187.02% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for CDNS.

Cadence reported better-than-expected second-quarter performance driven by higher demand for its solutions, especially the AI-driven portfolio, amid robust design activity. Amid rapid AI proliferation, the Cadence.ai portfolio has been gaining strength and the new product launches (like Cerebrus AI Studio and the Millennium M2000 supercomputer) are expected to aid in sustaining the momentum. The latest hardware systems continue to gain traction from AI, HPC and automotive companies. It highlighted that customers' spending remains robust, as they continue to invest in next-generation designs. Driven by strong results and a healthy pipeline for the second half, management upgraded its outlook for 2025. Stiff competition in the EDA space, broader market volatility amid evolving tariff situation and high operating costs remain woes.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 10.87%, and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

