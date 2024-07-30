Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Burlington Stores Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Burlington Stores (BURL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BURL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Burlington Stores' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Burlington Stores' main business drivers.

Founded in 1972, and headquartered in New Jersey, Burlington Stores, Inc. functions as a retailer of branded apparel products, and is a Fortune 500 company. It operates in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers products such as ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats.

The company which started business as a coat-focused off-price retailer is now focusing on “open to buy” off-price model. The current model is helping customers to get nationally branded, fashionable, high quality as well as right priced products.

Burlington Stores’ wider selection provides a broad range of apparel, accessories and furnishings for all age groups. Burlington Stores provide customers a full line of assortments, comprising - women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, home, coats, beauty, toys and gifts.

In addition, the company purchases both the pre-season and in-season merchandise in order to respond quickly to evolving market conditions and consumer fashion preference. Moreover, Burlington Stores’ continues to emphasize rich heritage of coats and outerwear, and are known as the destination for coat shoppers.

Furthermore, Burlington Stores’ selection of staple and destination products lures customers from beyond the local trade areas. These products drive higher store traffic and differentiate the company from its competitors.



As of May 30, 2024, the company had 1021 stores across 46 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

(Note: Zacks identifies fiscal years by the month in which the fiscal year ends, while BURL identifies its fiscal year by the calendar year in which it begins; so comparable figures for any given fiscal year, as published by BURL, will refer to this same fiscal year as being the year before the same year, as identified by Zacks)

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Burlington Stores ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2014 would be worth $7,714.77, or a gain of 671.48%, as of July 30, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 177.34% and the price of gold increased 76.50% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for BURL.

Burlington's first-quarter fiscal 2024 results underscore solid execution and resilience within the off-price retail sector, despite a challenging economic backdrop. The company achieved improved sales while effectively managing expenses, leading to margin expansion and surpassing earnings expectations. Despite cautious sentiments, Burlington's upward revision of its earnings outlook signals optimism for future growth prospects. The acquisition of BBBY leases, while initially affecting earnings, presents strategic opportunities for store expansion and potential revenue growth. We expect comps to improve by 1.8% in the current fiscal year. Moreover, Burlington's assessment that lower-income consumer spending, although impacted by inflationary pressures, has stabilized suggests cautious yet manageable market conditions going forward.

The stock has jumped 8.53% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 6 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

