Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Boston Scientific Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Boston Scientific (BSX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BSX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Boston Scientific's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Boston Scientific's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Natick, MA and founded in 1979, Boston Scientific Corporation manufactures medical devices and products used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has adopted the organic as well as inorganic routes for success.

Boston Scientific reorganized its operational structure and aggregated its core businesses, each of which generates revenues from the sale of Medical Devices, into two reportable segments, MedSurg (38.1% of total revenue; 2023 organic growth was 10% over 2022) and Cardiovascular (accounting for the rest; 12.9% organic growth in 2023).

Within the Cardiovascular segment, the newly formed Cardiology division represents the combined former Rhythm Management and Interventional Cardiology businesses.

MedSurg group comprises 3 sub segments, viz. Endoscopy; Urology and Pelvic Health; and Neuromodulation.

The company is one of the leading players in the interventional cardiology market with its coronary stent product offerings. Boston Scientific markets a broad portfolio of internally-developed and self-manufactured drug eluting stents including the Promus PREMIER, Promus Element and Promus Element Plus everolimus-eluting stents. In addition, in Europe, it markets the SYNERGY Everolimus-Eluting Platinum Chromium Coronary Stent System featuring an ultra-thin abluminal (outer) bioabsorbable polymer coating.

The company also markets balloon catheters, rotational atherectomy systems, guide wires, guide catheters, embolic protection devices, and diagnostic catheters used in percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) procedures, as well as intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging systems.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Boston Scientific ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2014 would be worth $7,584.79, or a 658.48% gain, as of October 16, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 212.23% and gold's return of 106.27% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for BSX.

Despite macroeconomic concerns, currency headwinds and related cost inflation, Boston Scientific is seeing strength across target markets. Strong worldwide demand for its Electrophysiology and Structural Heart lines, traction in United States and outside for its the next generation WATCHMAN FLX and FLX Pro, as well as contribution from accretive acquisitions are important drivers. The Pain and Brain franchisees are expected to gain solid traction in 2024 banking on strong execution of core growth strategies. The Electrophysiology arm continues to gain momentul on sustained adoption of FARAPULSE PFA. The 2024 guidance indicating strong growth over 2023 builds confidence in the stock. On the flip side, mounting costs due to worldwide geopolitical issues are major concerns. FX headwinds continue to largely offset the company’s performance.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.15%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

