Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Booking Holdings Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Booking Holdings (BKNG) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BKNG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Booking Holdings' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Booking Holdings' main business drivers.

Norwalk, CT-based Booking Holdings Inc. is one of the largest online travel companies in the world. The company’s travel-related offerings cover hotel rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, vacation packages, cruises, “things to do” at customer destinations and travel insurance.



It has agreements with hotels, airline companies, cruise ships, transport companies and vacation providers, which enable it to accept bookings on their behalf. Information on these offerings and customer reviews are available on the company’s owned or operated websites, thus helping customers make informed decisions.



Services in the United States are provided through the Booking Holdings.com website. The company employs two marketing strategies in the country, “price-disclosed” and “name your own price” or “opaque”.



International results are comprised of revenues from rentalcars.com, Agoda and Kayak. While rentalcars.com allows it to take rental car reservations, Kayak enables comparative shopping of Booking Holdings inventories. Agoda, on the other hand, caters primarily to consumers in the Asian-Pacific region, offering flight, ground transportation, and activity reservation services. The acquisition of OpenTable, which has allowed it to expand into the restaurant reservations space, also contributes to the international revenues.



Booking Holdings reported revenues of $21.4 billion in 2023. Agency revenues accounted for 51% of revenues. Merchant revenues contributed 44% of revenues. It also generated 5% of 2023 revenues through advertisements on its websites, classified as the Advertising & Other category.



The agency model is more lucrative for the company. It generates revenues from travel-related transactions, which include travel reservation commissions, GDS reservation booking fees and certain travel insurance fees.



Merchant model revenues are also derived from travel-related transactions, which include ancillary fees, credit card processing rebates, and customer processing fees, along with the ones included in the agency model.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Booking Holdings, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in November 2014 would be worth $3,937.22, or a 293.72% gain, as of November 4, 2024. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 183.88% and gold's return of 124.98% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for BKNG.

Booking Holdings reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. Revenue growth was driven by growing leisure travel demand. Substantial improvement in its booking trends was a major tailwind. Strong momentum across its merchant and advertising, and other businesses contributed well to top-line growth. The growing alternative accommodation business was a tailwind for the company. Solid growth in rental car and airline ticket units was a positive. The uptick in booked room nights is contributing well to the gross bookings growth. BKNG has outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, sluggishness in its agency business remains a concern. The declining trend in agency bookings is a major headwind. Also, geopolitical tensions and market uncertainties remain concerning for BKNG.

The stock has jumped 13.41% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 8 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.