Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Blackstone Inc. (BX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Blackstone Inc.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Blackstone Inc.'s main business drivers.

Headquartered in New York, Blackstone Inc. is an asset manager of alternative investments and a global provider of financial advisory services. Effective September 2023, the company joined the S&P 500 index, becoming the first major alternative asset manager to be part of the index. As of June 30, 2025, the total AUM was $1.21 trillion, fee-earning AUM was $887.1 billion and Perpetual Capital AUM was $484.6 billion.



The company operates its businesses through four segments:



The Private Equity segment comprises the management of private equity funds, collectively called the Blackstone Capital Partners (BCP) funds, along with energy and communications-related investments. Also, the segment includes Tactical Opportunities business, Strategic Partners Fund Solutions and Blackstone Total Alternatives Solution. As of June 30, 2025, segmental AUM was $388.9 billion.



The Real Estate segment primarily comprises the management of real estate funds called the Blackstone Real Estate Partners (BREP) funds. In addition, the segment has two other funds – Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies (BREDS) funds and Blackstone Property Partners (BPP) funds. As of June 30, 2025, segmental AUM was $325 billion.



The Multi-Asset Investing (BXMA) segment consists of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM), an institutional solutions provider utilizing hedge funds across a variety of strategies. The segment’s AUM was $90 billion as of June 30, 2025.



The Credit & Insurance segment includes senior credit-focused funds, distressed debt funds, mezzanine funds and general credit-focused funds concentrated in the leveraged finance marketplace. All these are managed by Blackstone’s subsidiary.As of June 30, 2025, segmental AUM was $407.3 billion.

In 2017, Blackstone acquired Aon's Technology-enabled HR Business and Harvest Fund Advisors LLC. In 2018, Blackstone, along with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and GIC, acquired a majority stake in Thomson Reuters’ Financial & Risk business and Clarus. In 2020, the company acquired DCI.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Blackstone Inc., if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in September 2015 would be worth $5,407.82, or a 440.78% gain, as of September 12, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 235.92% and the price of gold went up 215.34% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for BX.

Blackstone's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. A strong revenue mix, global footprint, diversified products, superior position in the alternative investments space and solid total and fee-earning assets under management (AUM) balances will continue to fuel growth. Also, its strong fundraising capabilities and ample deployable capital further enhance revenue prospects. A solid balance sheet supports its ability to meet debt obligations. However, macroeconomic uncertainty continues to pose operational challenges. Elevated expenses due to higher compensation and administrative costs will likely hinder bottom-line expansion. The volatility in earnings raises concerns about the sustainability of its capital distribution program.

The stock has jumped 5.29% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.