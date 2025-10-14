Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in B2Gold Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in B2Gold (BTG) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BTG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

B2Gold's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at B2Gold's main business drivers.

Founded in 2007, Vancouver-based B2Gold Corp is a gold producer with three operational mines (one each in Mali, Namibia, Philippines). The company also has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Colombia, Namibia, and Finland.

The company sold 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso to West African Resources (WAF) for a combination of cash, WAF shares and production royalties.



The company has 50% interest in the Gramalote gold joint venture (JV) project in Colombia. Gramalote has the potential to become a large open pit gold mine.

On Oct 15, 2019, B2Gold completed the sale of El Limon and La Libertad mines, the Pavon Gold Project and additional mineral concessions in Nicaragua to Calibre Mining. Calibre acquired the Nicaraguan assets for an aggregate consideration of $100 million plus additional working capital adjustments of approximately $19 million. The company now directly owns 30% equity interest in Calibre.

The company operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia and the Masbate Mine in Philippines.

The Fekola Mine is located in southwest Mali, on the border between Mali and Senegal, approximately 500 km due west of the capital city, Bamako. The first gold pour at the Fekola Mine took place on Oct 7, 2017.

The Otjikoto Mine is located in the north-central part of Namibia, approximately 300 km north of the country’s capital, Windhoek. Otjikoto is the largest gold producer in the country. Otjikoto achieved commercial production on Feb 28, 2015.

The Masbate Gold Project is located on Masbate Island in the Philippines. The company has recently completed an expansion project for the upgrade of the processing plant from 6.5 million Mtpa to 8.0 Mtpa.

B2Gold's strategy focuses on maximizing its profitable production from its mines, reducing debt, and advancing its pipeline of development and exploration projects.



Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For B2Gold, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $4,214.29, or a gain of 321.43%, as of October 14, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 232.12% and gold's return of 232.21% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for BTG too.

B2Gold is gaining from its ongoing strategy of maximizing profitable mine production, moving forward with its remaining development and exploration projects. A pickup in mine performances is expected to aid the company's gold production in the coming years. Production at Fekola is likely to increase in 2025, which bodes well. The company has a strong balance sheet and maintains a robust cash position. These tailwinds are likely to drive B2Gold's results in the ongoing quarter. Gold prices are currently around $3,349 per ounce, backed by geopolitical tensions and potential for monetary policy easing. This rise in gold price will boost the results in the coming quarters. However, inflationary costs, primarily fuel and labor, will hurt margins in the upcoming quarters. High mine development costs for the Goose project are worrisome.

Shares have gained 20.96% over the past four weeks and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.