Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Axon Enterprise Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Axon Enterprise (AXON) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to AXON for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Axon Enterprise's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Axon Enterprise's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Axon. develops and manufactures weapons for selling to U.S. state and local governments, the U.S. federal government, international government customers and commercial enterprises. Focused on global public safety, Axon’s suite of products includes conducted energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities. The company generates the majority of its revenues through direct sales, including its online store. Axon faces strong competition in both its hardware and software markets from companies like Motorola Solutions, Panasonic, IBM and others. On a geographical basis, the company has operations in the United States (85% of 2024 net sales) and other international markets (15%).Effective first-quarter 2025, AXON realigned its business segments. The company now reports results under the following two segments:Connected Devices (56.3% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2025): This segment focuses on the design, production and sale of fully integrated hardware solutions including conducted energy devices (CEDs), body cameras, drones, various accessories and other related hardware products. The CEDs is a weapon system designed to temporarily incapacitate a subject with the help of an electrical current. Devices like the Axon Body 4 are equipped with built-in AI features, including real-time translation and voice-enabled support. The segment also includes Axon Vehicle Intelligence, which uses fixed and mobile video solutions, like Axon Outpost and Lightpost, to deliver license plate recognition and detailed vehicle information. It develops tools, such as TASER devices (energy weapon systems), virtual reality training services and consumer devices, to support public safety officers in de-escalating situations, avoiding or minimizing the use of force and aiding consumer personal protection. These are sold to law enforcement agencies, attorneys, emergency services personnel and the U.S. military.

Software and Services (43.7%): This segment focuses on the development and sale of fully integrated cloud-based software platforms. Key offerings under this segment include Axon Evidence, Records Management System, Draft One and other AI-powered tools. These solutions enable law enforcement to securely store, manage, share and analyze video.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Axon Enterprise a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2015 would be worth $35,323.11, or a gain of 3,432.31%, as of August 7, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 204.53% and the price of gold went up 196.70% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for AXON too.

Axon is witnessing strength across its businesses. Its Connected Devices segment is driven by solid demand for TASER 10 devices, virtual reality training services and counter drone equipment. Higher adoption of the TASER products has been driving the segment's performance. An increase in the aggregate number of users to the Axon network is aiding the Software & Services segment's growth. The company is actively pursuing strategic partnerships to enhance its product offerings and expand its customer reach. Benefits from acquired assets are likely to drive Axon's performance in the quarters ahead. However, escalating operating expenses, due to higher compensation expenses and business integration activities, have been weighing on Axon's performance. Given its international presence, foreign exchange headwinds may be worrying.

The stock is up 7.17% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

