Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Analog Devices Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Analog Devices (ADI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ADI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Analog Devices' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Analog Devices' main business drivers.

Analog Devices, Inc. is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. The company is an original equipment manufacturer of semiconductor devices, specifically, analog, mixed signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits.



The product line is composed of amplifiers and comparators; analog to digital converters; digital to analog converters; video encoders and decoders; embedded processing products and DSPs; MEMS and temperature sensors; RF/IF components and converters; power and thermal management ICs, audio/video converters, amplifiers, CODECs, filters and processors.



The company also offers analog, digital and RF switches and multiplexers; analog microcontrollers; clock and timing products; voltage references; interface products such as isolators, translators and transceivers; wireless products and converters; broadband products including amplifiers, CODECs, chipsets, splitters.



Analog Devices has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Ireland, and Southeast Asia. The company also uses outside foundries, mainly Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for front-end processing and third-party subcontractors for back-end operations.



Notably, the company generated $11.02 billion in revenues in fiscal 2025.



The company generates revenues from four organized end-markets – Industrial, Consumer, Communications and Automotive.



In the Industrial market (46% of fiscal 2025 revenues), Analog Devices caters to the needs of industrial and instrumentation, defense/aerospace, energy management and healthcare sectors.



In the Communications market (13%), Analog Devices offers products required in internet infrastructures, broadband and wireless applications.



For the Automotive market (28%), the company offers products that are utilized in infotainment, electrification, autonomous, ADAS and safety applications.



Further, the company takes care of the requirements in feature-rich, high-performance products such as portable devices and prosumer video/audio equipment in the Consumer market (13%).



The company caters to the growing demand for its products in these aforementioned markets via its strong sales channels. We note that it has direct sales offices, sales representatives and distributors in more than 50 countries.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Analog Devices a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2016 would be worth $6,873.00, or a 587.30% gain, as of February 25, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 257.04% and gold's return of 304.89% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for ADI.

Analog Devices' latest quarterly results demonstrate broad-based recovery, margin resilience and strong free cash flow generation. Secular growth drivers in automation, AI infrastructure and automotive electrification provide multi-year tailwinds. Strong momentum across the electric vehicle space on its robust Battery Management System solutions remains a tailwind. Strong investments in technology and business innovation are contributing well. Key partnerships and internal fab investments position Analog Devices for sustainable growth. Its strong cash flow generation capability and aggressive shareholder return policies are other positives. However, rising exposure to geopolitical uncertainties and tariffs could curtail production and disrupt customer demand. Intense competition and a high debt level are other concerns.

The stock has jumped 17.20% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 10 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

