Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Amphenol Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Amphenol (APH) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to APH for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Amphenol's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Amphenol's main business drivers.

Amphenol designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable.



Amphenol’s manufacturing facilities are generally vertically integrated operations from the initial design stage through final design and manufacturing. The company’s manufacturing presence is in more than 30 countries.



Amphenol reported net sales of $15.2 billion in 2024. Effective Jan 1, 2022, Amphenol aligned its businesses into three newly formed reportable business segments: (i) Harsh Environment Solutions, (ii) Communications Solutions and (iii) Interconnect and Sensor Systems.



Harsh Environment Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of ruggedized interconnect products, including connectors and interconnect systems, printed circuits and printed circuit assemblies and other products.



Communications Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of connector and interconnect systems, including high speed, radio frequency, power, fiber optic and other products, together with antennas.



Interconnect and Sensor Systems segment designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of sensors, sensor-based systems, connectors and value-add interconnect systems.



Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices, and Mobile Networks are the primary end markets served by the company.



Amphenol’s primary competitors include Carlisle, Commscope, Delphi, Sensata, TE Connectivity, 3M, among others.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Amphenol a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2015 would be worth $6,024.72, or a 502.47% gain, as of May 14, 2025. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 180.51% and the price of gold increased 155.56% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for APH.

Amphenol benefits from a diversified business model. Its strong portfolio of solutions, including high-technology interconnect products, is a key catalyst. Expanding spending on both current and next-generation defense technologies bodes well for APH’s top-line growth. Apart from Defense, APH’s prospects ride on strong demand for its solutions across Commercial Air, Industrial and Mobile devices. The Andrew acquisition is expected to add roughly 9 cents to earnings in 2025. APH’s diversified business model lowers the volatility of individual end markets and geographies. However, macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tension are affecting the business negatively. Stiff competition also remains a headwind.

The stock has jumped 30.44% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

