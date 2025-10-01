Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Allstate Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Allstate (ALL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ALL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Allstate's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Allstate's main business drivers.

Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Northbrook, IL, The Allstate Corporation is the third-largest property-casualty (P&C) insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the U.S. The company also provides a range of life insurance and investment products to its diverse customer base. It provides insurance products to approximately 16 million households through more than 12,000 exclusive agencies and financial specialists in the U.S. and Canada.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, total policies in force amounted to 208.3 million. The company generated $64.1 billion in revenues in 2024, in which Property and casualty insurance premiums, and Accident and health insurance premiums and contract charges witnessed continued growth. Net investment income is also on the rise.



Following the closing of the National General acquisition, the company reports through the following segments: Property-Liability, Protection Services and Allstate Health and Benefits.



Property-Liability (91% of total revenues in 2024): It was previously Discontinued Lines and Coverages. This segment incorporates Allstate Protection and Run-off Property-Liability.



Protection Services (5%): It includes consumer product protection plans. Brands like Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside Services, Arity, and Allstate Identity Protection are included in this segment. The company provides identity protection services and data and analytic solutions utilizing automotive telematics information.

Allstate Health and Benefits (4%): It was previously Allstate Benefits. Accident and health results of National General are incorporated in this segment. It provides life, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, and multiple other health insurance products. The company continues to divest assets from this unit.

The remaining revenues were generated from other sources.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Allstate ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $3,685.61, or a 268.56% gain, as of October 1, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 248.35% and the price of gold increased 233.06% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for ALL.

Allstate is witnessing consistent growth in premiums, thanks to strategic acquisitions and expanding ventures. We expect net premiums earned to rise 8% YoY in 2025. Its focus on optimizing core operations has allowed it to redirect resources toward high-growth areas. Cost-saving initiatives are projected to boost profits. We expect Protection Services unit's revenue to rise 11.9% YoY in 2025. ALL's cash-generating abilities are crucial for returning capital to shareholders. The company repurchased shares worth $445 million in the first half of 2025. Its shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, a high debt level and existing supply chain issues are concerning. CAT losses were $4.2 billion in the first half of 2025. The stock seems overvalued at the current level. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.

The stock has jumped 5.56% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 6 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

