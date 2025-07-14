Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Agilent Technologies Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Agilent Technologies (A) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to A for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Agilent Technologies' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Agilent Technologies' main business drivers.

Santa Clara, CA-based Agilent Technologies, Inc. was originally a spin-off from Hewlett-Packard. The company is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of a broad-based portfolio of test and measurement products serving multiple end markets.



Over the last three years, the company has diversified into new end markets, namely industrial, chemical and electronics markets. The company has three business segments, including Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG), Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) and Agilent Cross Lab Group (ACG).



The company uses a direct sales model for the distribution of its products, which is supplemented by distributors, resellers, manufacturers’ representatives, telesales and electronic commerce, as necessary.



Agilent reported revenues of $6.51 billion in fiscal 2024. The company generated 39.5% of revenues from Americas, 27.2% from Europe and 33.2% from Asia-Pacific region in the fiscal 2024.



LSAG accounted for 49.3% of fiscal 2024 revenues, DGG contributed 25.4% and ACG represented the remaining 25.3%.



Most of the competition for these three segments comes from Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp, Affymetrix, GE Healthcare, Life Technologies Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corp., Illumina, Inc., Life Technologies Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Sakura, Roche, Perkin Elmer Corp., Shimadzu Corp, Heidenhain Corp., Malvern Instruments, Seiko Instruments, Veeco Instruments and Zygo Corp.



In first-quarter fiscal 2025, Agilent announced a change in its operating segments to move cell analysis business from life sciences and applied markets segment to its diagnostics and genomics operating segment. The new structure includes the Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group (LDG), Applied Markets Group (AMG) and Agilent Cross Lab Group (ACG).

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Agilent Technologies a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2015 would be worth $3,128.93, or a gain of 212.89%, as of July 14, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 201.44% and the price of gold increased 179.16% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for A too.

Agilent is benefiting from strength in the Agilent Cross Lab Group segment, owing to solid lab demand and growing momentum in the CrossLab team. Infinity III is gaining adoption, driven by advanced automation. Improving the capital expenditure spending rate is expected to benefit Agilent's prospects. The company benefited from continued momentum in its core end markets, including pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and food, while also seeing recovery in biopharma and emerging opportunities in environmental testing. It targets to grow core revenues between 5% and 7% annually, expand operating margin by 50 to 100 basis points per year, and deliver double-digit earnings growth. However, the company is suffering from a challenging macroeconomic environment and tariffs and headwinds in China. Unfavorable forex is a headwind.

Shares have gained 5.30% over the past four weeks and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

