Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Aecom Technology Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Aecom Technology (ACM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ACM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Aecom Technology's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Aecom Technology's main business drivers.

AECOM is a leading solutions provider for supporting professional, technical and management solutions for diverse industries across end markets like transportation, facilities, government as well as those in environmental, energy and water businesses.



AECOM specializes in providing integrated services for planning, construction and maintenance of infrastructures that includes consulting, architecture, engineering as well as managing the requirements for energy, water and environment to various private and public clients. The company primarily focuses on providing fee-based services and is driven by knowledge-based services.



AECOM reports through three operating segments — Americas (which accounted for 77.5% of fiscal 2024 revenues), International (22.5%) and AECOM Capital or ACAP.



Americas include planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction and program management services to commercial and government clients in major end markets of the United States, Canada, and Latin America.



International unit involves planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services, and program management to commercial and government clients in major markets of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India and the Asia-Pacific regions.



ACAP includes investments primarily in real estate projects.



Per Engineering News-Record’s (ENR’s) 2023 Design Survey, AECOM is the second largest general architectural and engineering design firm in the world, ranked by 2022 design revenue. Also, it is the global leader in transportation design, facilities design, environmental engineering, environmental consulting and environmental science.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Aecom Technology, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2014 would be worth $3,646.99, or a gain of 264.70%, as of November 29, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 190.14% and the price of gold increased 117.19% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for ACM too.

AECOM reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1% and grew 25.7% backed by benefits received from high-returning organic growth initiatives. The upside can be attributed to strong NSR growth (up 5% from a year ago) and higher margins (adjusted EBITDA margin was up 140 bps). In fiscal 2024, NSR reached an all-time high, reflecting strength across key markets and regions. Backlogs and pipelines also hit record levels, indicating sustained demand. ACM grew 8% in the design business in the year, with 9% growth in the Americas. Its strategic positioning, investment in innovation, and focus on long-term profitability underscore its growth potential. However, compliance complexities, market volatility, and unpredictable political and economic landscapes pose significant risks.

The stock has jumped 9.31% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

