Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Accenture Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Accenture (ACN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ACN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Accenture's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Accenture's main business drivers.

Years of investment in digital, cloud and security strategy has helped Accenture evolve as a trusted and viable consulting services provider. It is currently one of the top consultancy firms of the world by revenues that increased 4% in fiscal 2023 with a contribution of 52% from consulting services.

The company has spent decades establishing itself as a trusted advisor, continuously adjusting its business mix to take advantage of changing market conditions. It has extensive relationships with World's leading companies. Currently, Accenture’s clients comprise 92 of the Fortune Global 100 and more than three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500. Ability to anticipate large, transformative technology trends and capitalize on them through mergers and acquisitions are keys to the company’s success.



Accenture reports under five segments, which are discussed below:

Communications, Media & Technology (18% of FY23 revenues): Offers services to communications, electronics, high technology, media and entertainment industries.



Financial Services (19%): Offers services to banking, capital markets and insurance industries. The segment enables clients to address growth, cost and profitability pressures, industry consolidation and regulatory changes.



Health & Public Service (19%): Offers services to the healthcare providers, government agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions and non-profit organizations.



Products (30%): Offers services to the companies which belong to Air, Freight & Travel Services, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Services, Industrial Equipment, Infrastructure & Transportation Services, Life Sciences and Retail industries.



Resources (14%): Offers services to the companies which belong to chemicals, forest products, energy, metals and mining, utilities and related industries. The segment helps clients manage complex change initiatives and integrate digital technologies.



On the basis of nature of work, the company derives its revenues by providing Managed Services (48% of FY23 revenues) and Consulting services (52%) . Geographically, 47% of total FY23 revenues were generated in North America, 33% in Europe and 20% from Growth Markets.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Accenture ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in September 2014 would be worth $4,317.40, or a gain of 331.74%, as of September 16, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 183.35% and the price of gold increased 100.86% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for ACN.

Accenture shares are attractive due to technological prowess, contribution from acquisitions, strong growth prospects and dividend payouts. The company continues to witness strong demand for application modernization and maintenance, cloud enablement and cybersecurity-as-a-service. These trends are boosting its managed services business across the world. A disciplined acquisition strategy helps Accenture to channelize business in high-growth areas. Partly due to these positives, share are up 7.1% in the past year. On the flip side, pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Accenture continues to acquire a large number of companies which adds to integration risk.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.93%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

