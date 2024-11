Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Abercrombie & Fitch's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Abercrombie & Fitch's main business drivers.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids through a network of approximately 757 stores across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com and www.socialtourist.com.



Abercrombie's product portfolio includes knit and woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters, outerwear, personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids, under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister brands.



Additionally, the company sells inner wear, personal care products, sleepwear and at-home products for girls through direct-to-consumer operations and Hollister stores under the Gilly Hicks brand. It also sells products through its e-commerce platform.



In the fiscal second quarter, the company reorganized its structure. It will now report under three geographical segments, namely Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). All prior periods presented have been altered to conform to this reclassification. Brand-wise, Abercrombie reports in two segments - Abercrombie and Hollister.



Abercrombie (51.4% of the net sales in the fiscal second quarter) includes the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands. Abercrombie & Fitch, targeted at the college-going crowd, is positioned as a luxury lifestyle concept that uses the finest materials to create high-quality casual wear. abercrombie kids, themed as "classic cool", is aimed at pre-teens and is the children's version of Abercrombie & Fitch.



Hollister (48.6%) is based on a South California theme, and targets youth in their late teens. Stores under this brand also offer intimate products of the Gilly Hicks brand.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Abercrombie & Fitch ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2014 would be worth $5,160.95, or a gain of 416.10%, as of November 25, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 189.28% and gold's return of 116.52% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for ANF.

Abercrombie’s shares have increased and outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The stock's bullish run on the bourses can be attributable to continued momentum across its both brands, which bolstered sales in second-quarter fiscal 2024. The company witnessed strong sales growth for each of its brands during the reported quarter. Markedly, the company reported sturdy second-quarter fiscal 2024 results. Management anticipates net sales for fiscal 2024 to increase 12-13% year over year from $4.3 billion. For third-quarter fiscal 2024, net sales are projected to be up in low double digits year over year and versus our estimate of a 10.1% rise. However, Abercrombie has been witnessing elevated operating costs on higher technology expenses and incentive-based compensation. Also, inflationary pressures are concerning.

Shares have gained 7.39% over the past four weeks and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

