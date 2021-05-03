Here's How Monster Beverage (MNST) is Placed for Q1 Earnings

Monster Beverage Corporation MNST is expected to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 6, after the closing bell. The beverage company is anticipated to have witnessed revenue and earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings of 61 cents per share suggests a gain of 17.3% from 52 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.22 billion, indicating growth of 14.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.1%. Moreover, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Monster Beverage Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Monster Beverage Corporation price-eps-surprise | Monster Beverage Corporation Quote

Factors to Note

Monster Beverage has been benefiting from the continued strength in the energy drinks category, owing to increased health awareness amid the pandemic. This has led to a rise in demand for the company’s products, which are mainly skewed toward energy and health drinks. Gains from strong demand for energy drinks are expected to get reflected in the company’s first-quarter revenue results. Additionally, the top line is likely to have gained from the continued increase in at-home consumption trends, driven by a shift in consumer preferences for shopping channels and packaging options.



Also, the company is expected to have witnessed momentous growth in e-commerce, club store, mass merchandiser and grocery-related businesses. Foot traffic at its largest convenience and gas channel has been witnessing improved trends from the latter half of second-quarter 2020, which is likely to have continued in the first quarter.



Moreover, Monster Beverage has been committed to product launches and innovation to boost growth. Management has been optimistic about the significant growth potential of its Monster Energy brand. Product launches across the Monster family are expected to have driven the overall top and bottom lines in the first quarter.



However, the company continues to experience sluggishness in the foodservice on-premise channel. Unfavorable foreign-currency movements are also likely to have been dragging. Also, the company earlier predicted the pandemic-related impacts to be a heightened threat in the first quarter, owing to the reinstitution of lockdowns and other restrictions due to a second COVID-19 wave in a number of countries, including EMEA. This is expected to have affected product introductions, which is likely to have negatively impacted sales.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Monster Beverage this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Monster Beverage has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.41%.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are a few other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination to post an earnings beat:



Purple Innovation Inc. PRPL presently has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Nomad Foods Limited NOMD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.73% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN has an Earnings ESP of +16.03% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. (PRPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.