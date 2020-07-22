Here's How Mondelez (MDLZ) Looks Ahead of Q2 Earnings

Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ is set to release second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 28. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2020 earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, which suggests 1.8% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The projection is unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $5,849 million, which indicates a decline of 3.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Mondelez International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Mondelez International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Mondelez International, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

Mondelez is struggling with higher expenses. In its last earnings call, management stated that it expects increased customer service, labor and logistics costs in the second quarter owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Notably, such rise in costs is likely to have put pressure on the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, the impact of sluggish demand from emerging markets amid the pandemic as well as adverse currency fluctuation cannot be ignored.



Nevertheless, Mondelez is witnessing a spike in demand primarily in the developed markets owing to higher at-home consumption amid the coronavirus outbreak. Also, strategic pricing efforts have been fueling the company’s organic sales. Moreover, well-chalked endeavors such as product innovations, brand building through promotions as well as buyouts are likely to have had a positive impact on the top line. Also, the company is on track with its cost saving efforts.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Mondelez this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Mondelez carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.51%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Nu Skin Enterprises NUS currently has an Earnings ESP of +13.74% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Clorox Company CLX has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank #2.



BG Foods BGS currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.