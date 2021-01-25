Here's How Mondelez (MDLZ) is Placed Ahead of Q4 Earnings

Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ is likely to register an increase in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2020 numbers on Jan 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7.16 billion, which indicates an increase of 3.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. For 2020, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $26.45 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at 67 cents per share in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests growth of 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. For 2020, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.59 per share, suggesting an increase of 4.9% from the prior-year’s reported figure. Notably, the company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.1%, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Mondelez is witnessing a spike in demand primarily in the developed markets like North America and Europe mass retail owing to higher at-home consumption amid the coronavirus outbreak. Incidentally, the company projects organic net revenues growth of more than 3.5% in 2020. Further, management anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth of more than 5% at constant currency in same period. Moreover, the company is on track with its cost-saving efforts. Also, well-chalked endeavors such as product innovations, brand building through promotions and buyouts bode well.



However, in its last earnings call, Mondelez stated that it expects to see various coronavirus-related restrictions and challenging economic circumstances in parts of Latin America and Middle East Africa. Also, the impact adverse currency fluctuations cannot be ignored. Notably, unfavorable currency rates are expected to have had reduced net revenue growth by nearly 3%, while adjusted EPS is likely to have had a negative impact of 4 cents by the same in 2020.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Mondelez this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Mondelez carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.69%.

