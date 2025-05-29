Here’s How Millennials Are Planning Their Travel in 2025 — Is It Saving Them Money?

Academized.com surveyed 2,500 American millennials and found that 76% of them considered affordability the most important factor when deciding on summer travel plans for 2025. The respondents noted that they were seeking out budget airlines, embracing off-peak season travel and sharing accommodations.

Here’s how millennials are planning travel this year and whether these options can help them save money.

Working While Traveling

The study found that 58% of millennials planned to work while traveling since they have either remote or hybrid roles.

The concept of “workcationing” has gained popularity, with 73% of millennials planning to stay two weeks or longer at their destination. However, there are some pros and cons to consider with this travel approach.

You Can Save on Living Costs

Working while traveling is a great way to still earn income. Plus, it can allow you to extend your stay.

If you’re planning to work while traveling and want to embrace house hacking, this option can help save money while you travel. You can sublease your unit or rent out a portion of your home when you travel to ensure a steady income while you’re away from home.

This means that you’ll be earning money through your job and home as you go on trips.

Finding Balance Could Be Challenging

However, “workcationing” could come with some challenges. “It sounds like the holy grail of balance, but the reality is often quite different,” said Georgia Fowkes, a travel advisor at Altezza Travel. “Remote work does offer flexibility, but whether or not you’ll save money really depends on your discipline.”

Without a structure and clear boundaries between work and leisure, you can burn through money with this option. While you may have an income coming in, you could stay on the road longer and spend more money than you expected to.

“It turns your trip from a true vacation into another workweek in a different location, and it depends heavily on things like reliable Wi-Fi, time zone compatibility and being disciplined with your schedule,” said Alicia Walter, a travel expert and co-founder of The Passport Couple.

You also risk having your work suffer due to time zone issues and challenges in finding the proper workspace. You may not be as productive as you would like to be, and this could lead to other financial problems.

Using AI Tools To Plan Trips

With 67% of respondents admitting to using AI-powered tools like ChatGPT or Gemini to make travel plans, it’s clear that these programs are like modern-day travel agents.

These AI tools are helpful for building travel itineraries, discovering local activities and booking accommodations. But there are some things to be aware of.

You Have To Use AI Properly

You can plan a trip with AI and build the ideal itinerary for your goals, but you’ll want to use the right prompts and ensure that you cross-check prices to get the best deal. You don’t want to blindly use chatbots and then end up with a more expensive trip.

AI Simplifies Planning and Answers Financial Concerns

And AI assistance doesn’t have to end once your trip is booked.

Walter pointed out that ChatGPT has helped answer random money-related questions while on the road, such as figuring out local tipping customs or determining the best way to get from the airport to the city center via public transportation.

Relying On Social Media To Pick Destinations

Social media platforms are influencing where millennials travel, with 71% sharing that they rely on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube for destination ideas.

Here’s what to consider about using social media to choose travel destinations.

Social Media Is a Highlight Reel

Fowkes emphasized that social media is a highlight reel, not a budget planner. “Those picturesque spots trending on TikTok are often overrun and overpriced,” she said.

When someone posts a gorgeous photo of a trip, remember that they’re choosing what to show and there’s more to the story.

You Could Spend More

The harsh reality is that travelers can easily blow their budgets trying to replicate the curated experience of an influencer, especially since a person promoting a location could’ve gone there for free in exchange for the mention.

You’ll want to ensure that you verify the prices in advance so that you don’t overspend on an overrated experience.

Social Media Can Help You Discover New Places

Walter shared that she has found some amazing, affordable gems, such as Berat, Albania, and Budva, Montenegro, through Instagram and TikTok.

However, she warned that once a destination goes viral, the prices can increase rapidly. A budget-friendly location can suddenly become packed with tourists and overpriced due to a lack of availability. Your best bet is to use social media as inspiration, but conduct your own research to find options that align with your travel style and budget.

Embracing Shorter Trips

“Micro adventures” are also on the rise, per the study, with 54% of millennials stating that they preferred shorter and more frequent trips over longer summer escapes. Notable activities gaining traction include camping weekends, shorter road trips and visits to national parks.

Here are some benefits to choosing shorter vacations.

A Shorter Duration Can Be Much Cheaper

Fowkes emphasized that “micro adventures” can allow for a quick getaway to recharge, relax and reclaim lost inspiration.

And it can save money. A long weekend in Mexico City, rather than a two-week European grand tour, will be much cheaper.

You Can Be Flexible With Timing

When planning a shorter trip, you can be more flexible with your timing and look out for deals. This can be a budget-friendly option if you avoid peak weekends and plan in advance. You could also escape for a weekend without taking any time off from work by going on a Friday or working remotely for a few hours.

It’s also worth mentioning that you can combine travel planning strategies on this plan to maximize your savings. For example, you can use social media as an inspiration for travel options, which you then filter through AI-powered tools to make a final decision. Then you can determine whether it’s possible to work remotely from the destination or whether it’s worth checking out for a weekend.

