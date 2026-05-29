Here's How Medicare Beneficiaries Can Get GLP-1 Coverage for Weight Loss in 2026

Key Points

Medicare is launching a new program that will cover GLP-1s for weight loss, starting in July.

You must have a prescription, and your doctor must submit a prior authorization form.

If you have other health insurance, you may be able to get GLP-1 coverage for weight loss sooner.

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Medicare beneficiaries have access to GLP-1 medications to treat specific conditions, such as type 2 diabetes. But if you're just interested in these drugs to help you lose weight, these same prescriptions can be a lot more expensive.

Unfortunately, your Part D plan won't cover these drugs for weight loss anytime soon. But a new Medicare program set to take effect in a few weeks could help seniors access these weight-loss medications at a more affordable price.

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The GLP-1 Bridge program will begin in July

Back in December, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced a new program designed to bring GLP-1 coverage for weight loss to Part D plans in 2027. It would've given each Part D plan administrator the option to cover these medications if they wanted to, but unfortunately, it has been delayed indefinitely.

It's not all bad news, though. There's a new GLP-1 Bridge program set to take effect in July. Initially expected to last only six months, it has now been extended through the end of 2027.

This program will enable Medicare beneficiaries to obtain coverage for GLP-1s for weight loss, provided their doctor prescribes a qualifying medication and submits a prior authorization form.

This operates outside of your Medicare Part D plan, so any money spent on GLP-1s for weight loss will not count toward your Part D plan out-of-pocket maximum. This could increase your retirement healthcare costs for the year.

If you have any questions about how this program will work, contact the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for more information.

Other ways to get GLP-1 coverage for weight loss

Medicare beneficiaries with other health insurance may be able to get GLP-1 coverage for weight loss through another policy. Check with your health insurer to learn whether it covers these medications and what your out-of-pocket costs could be.

If you have no other option but to pay for these medications on your own, check with different pharmacies to see whether there's any difference in how much they charge for GLP-1s. You may also want to check with drug manufacturers to see if you qualify for any senior or low-income discounts.

It's also worth exploring sites like GoodRx, which offer free coupons for a wide range of prescription drugs. Even if you only save a few dollars per month, that could add up to hundreds over the course of a year.

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