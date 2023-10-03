Here's How Many Vehicles Tesla Has Delivered, Produced In Each Quarter Since 2019

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported third-quarter delivery and production figures on Oct. 2, 2023.

With the latest report, here is a look at how many vehicles Tesla delivered and produced in each quarter dating back to 2019.

Tesla Q3 Deliveries: In the third quarter, Tesla delivered 435,059 units, which was down from the 466,140 units delivered in the second quarter.

The Model 3 and Model Y represented 419,074 deliveries in the quarter, with the Model S and Model X making up 15,985 units of the delivery count for the quarter.

Tesla produced 430,488 units in the third quarter, which was down from 479,700 units produced in the second quarter.

The Model 3 and Model Y represented 416,800 units of production in the quarter, with the Model S and Model X making up 13,668 units produced for the quarter.

Third-quarter totals came in below analysts’ estimates. Tesla said the lower quarter-over-quarter figures were due to planned downtimes at factories.

The company said it remained on track to hit a goal of 1.8 million vehicles delivered in 2023.

Tesla will report its third-quarter financial results after market close on Oct. 18.

Tesla Production Numbers By Quarter: Here’s a look at how Tesla has fared in producing vehicles each quarter dating back to 2019:

Q1 2019: 77,138

Q2 2019: 87,048

Q3 2019: 96,155

Q4 2019: 104,891

Q1 2020: 102.672

Q2 2020: 82,272

Q3 2020: 145,063

Q4 2020: 179,757

Q1 2021: 180,338

Q2 2021: 206,421

Q3 2021: 237,823

Q4 2021: 237,823

Q1 2022: 305,407

Q2 2022: 258,580

Q3 2022: 365,923

Q4 2022: 439,701

Q1 2023: 440,808

Q2 2023: 479,700

Q3 2023: 430,488

Tesla Vehicle Deliveries By Quarter: Here’s a look at how Tesla has fared in deliveries of vehicles in each quarter dating back to 2019:

Q1 2019: 63,019

Q2 2019: 95,356

Q3 2019: 97,186

Q4 2019: 112,095

Q1 2020: 88,496

Q2 2020: 90,891

Q3 2020: 139,593

Q4 2020: 180,667

Q1 2021: 184,877

Q2 2021: 201,304

Q3 2021: 241,391

Q4 2021: 308,650

Q1 2022: 310,048

Q2 2022: 254,695

Q3 2022: 343,830

Q4 2022: 405,278

Q1 2023: 422,875

Q2 2023: 466,140

Q3 2023: 435,059

Key Takeaways: A quick look at the figures showed prior to the third quarter, production increased in each sequential quarter with the exception of two quarters in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic with lockdowns and factory restrictions, as well as the first and second quarters of 2022, which were also affected by COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

The latest quarterly report is now added to the list of quarters that saw a quarter-over-quarter decline.

The production total in the third quarter was the company’s lowest since the third quarter of the prior year, ranking lower than the previous three quarters.

During its first-quarter financial results, Tesla said it remained on course to meet its goal of production increasing an average of 50% annually.

“We are planning to grow production as quickly as possible in alignment with the 50% CAGR target we began guiding to in early 2021. In some years we may grow faster and some we may grow slower, depending on a number of factors. For 2023, we expect to remain ahead of the long-term 50% CAGR with around 1.8 million cars for the year,” the company said.

