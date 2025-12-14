Here's How Many Shares of Walmart You'd Need for $500 in Yearly Dividends

Key Points

Walmart's annual dividend is $0.94.

The company has increased its annual dividend for 52 consecutive years.

Walmart's current dividend yield is below 1%.

Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) is one of the world's premier retailers, with over 10,000 locations in 19 countries. It has also been a staple on the stock market since its initial public offering in October 1970.

Walmart's current annual dividend is $0.94 per share ($0.235 quarterly). At that payout, you would need to own 532 Walmart shares to receive $500 in annual dividend income. As of market closing on Dec. 11, Walmart's stock is $115.52 per share, which means it would cost around $61,457 to reach that mark if you didn't own any shares to begin with.

Walmart has increased its annual dividend for 52 consecutive years, making it a Dividend King (a company with at least 50 years of consecutive increases). Its current dividend yield is a modest 0.80%, which is lower than the S&P 500 average and its 1.34% average yield over the past five years.

Why invest in Walmart?

When you invest in Walmart, you know you're investing in a company with healthy financials, an economic moat, and is built to withstand any economic challenges that come its way. Those are key attributes when you're investing in any company, but especially so if you're investing in one that prides itself on its dividend.

