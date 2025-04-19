Here's How Many Shares of VICI Properties You Should Own to Get $5,000 in Yearly Dividends

Investing in dividend stocks is a great way to make a lot of passive income each year. Many high-quality companies pay high-yielding dividends, enabling you to generate more passive income from every dollar you invest.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) has been a great income investment over the years. Here's a look at how many shares of the real estate investment trust (REIT) you'd need to own to collect $5,000 in dividend income each year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

VICI Properties owns a treasure trove of experiential real estate, including three of the most iconic casinos on the Las Vegas Strip: Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand, and Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The REIT leases these properties to operating companies under very long-term triple net (NNN) leases. Those leases provide it with very stable and growing rental income to pay dividends.

The REIT currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.4325 per share ($1.73 annualized). At that rate, you'd need to own 2,890 shares to collect $5,000 in dividend income each year. With its share price recently around $32.50, you'd need to invest over $94,000 into the REIT to hit that annual income level.

While that's a lot of money, it's about what you'd need to buy a rental property, given the closing costs, down payment, and repairs required to purchase a home and get it ready to rent. Further, you'd start collecting very passive dividend income immediately.

Meanwhile, it's much less money than you'd need to invest in an S&P 500 index fund to generate the same level of annual dividend income. Given the S&P 500's lower dividend yield (1.4% versus 5.3% for VICI Properties), you'd need to invest over $350,000 into an S&P 500 index fund to reach $5,000 in annual dividend income.

VICI Properties' dividend income should rise each year. The REIT has increased its payout every year since its formation (seven consecutive years), growing it at a 7% compound annual rate. Its combination of yield and growth makes it a great dividend stock to buy for passive income.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vici Properties right now?

Before you buy stock in Vici Properties, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vici Properties wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,747!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $622,041!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 792% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 153% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

Matt DiLallo has positions in Vici Properties. The Motley Fool recommends Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.