Here's How Many Shares of Sirius XM Stock You'd Need for $10,000 In Yearly Dividends

Key Points Sirius XM pays a sizable dividend yield of almost 5%.

The company generates robust free cash flow each quarter.

Industry headwinds continue to pressure subscriber and revenue numbers.

Despite facing industry headwinds, Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) is still a well-known company that many people might be familiar with. It's probably on investors' radars, mainly due to the fact that Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway owns 37% of Sirius XM's outstanding shares.

The company's stock price has tanked 56% in the past five years (as of Sept. 25). But income-seeking investors might still be interested in owning a piece of this radio business. Here's how many shares of Sirius XM stock you'd need to generate $10,000 in yearly dividends.

Passive income stream

Sirius XM currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. On an annualized basis, this comes out to $1.08 per share. Investors who want to make $10,000 in passive income from the company need to own about 9,259 shares. Based on the current stock price, this would require an investment of more than $207,000.

The company's dividend yield sits at a hefty 4.83%. That's almost four times greater than the average of the S&P 500.

Bearish view

There doesn't appear to be a near-term threat to the dividend. Sirius XM is consistently profitable, producing $402 million in free cash flow during the three-month period that ended June 30.

However, the business continues to register declining subscriber and revenue bases. There is heightened competition from internet-based streaming platforms that give people plenty of options for listening to audio content.

Despite shares trading at a cheap valuation, investors might want to think twice before adding Sirius XM to their portfolios.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.