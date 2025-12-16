Here's How Many Shares of SCHD You'd Need for $1,000 in Yearly Dividends

Key Points

The Charles Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF's latest quarterly dividend was $0.2782.

Companies must meet financial criteria to be included in SCHD.

SCHD has averaged a 3.6% dividend yield over the past three years.

10 stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ›

There are plenty of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on dividends, but one of the better go-to options is the Charles Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD). It holds 102 stocks and has been a staple for many investors since it hit the market in October 2011.

SCHD's last four per-share dividend payouts were $0.2782, $0.2604, $0.2602, and $0.2488. The payouts fluctuate because dividend companies pay their dividends at different times, but if the total $1.0476 per share payout over the past year were to remain constant, you would need to own 955 shares of SCHD to receive $1,000 annually. As of market closing on Dec. 11, Charles Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF was priced at $27.68 per share, which means it would cost around $26,435 to accomplish this if you were starting from scratch.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

To be included in SCHD, a company must have 10 consecutive years of dividend increases and a healthy balance sheet. This ensures companies aren't included solely because they have a high dividend yield, helping to avoid yield traps. SCHD's top three holdings are Cisco (4.75% of the ETF), Merck & Co. (4.65%), and Amgen (4.45%).

This ETF's current dividend yield is 3.8%, more than three times the S&P 500 average. This dividend yield will inevitably fluctuate as Charles Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF's stock price changes, but it's just above the 3.6% dividend yield that SCHD has averaged over the past three years. If you're looking for a dividend ETF that can be a staple in your portfolio, Charles Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is surely it.

Should you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,908!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2025.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amgen, Cisco Systems, and Merck. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.