Here's How Many Shares of Home Depot You'd Need to Generate $10,000 in Yearly Dividends

Key Points

Home Depot has now paid a dividend for 157 straight quarters.

Despite macroeconomic headwinds, the company continues to operate from a healthy financial position.

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With $41.8 billion in first-quarter 2026 (ended May 3) revenue, Home Depot (NYSE: HD) dominates the home improvement market. Its leadership position has allowed it to earn consistent profits through various economic cycles. This has directly benefited investors who receive steady income from their positions.

Here's how many shares of this top retail stock you'd need to generate $10,000 in yearly dividends.

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Home Depot pays a quarterly dividend of $2.33 per share, for a total of $9.32 annually. This means that investors need 1,073 shares to collect $10,000 in dividends over a full year.

The stock's 2.77% dividend yield is strong. It's nearly three times larger than what the S&P 500 index provides, and the payout has increased 238% in the past decade.

Investors should come away impressed by Home Depot's commitment to shareholders. The business has now paid a dividend for 157 straight quarters (just over 39 years). This presents a compelling opportunity for market participants seeking a dependable income stream.

The macro environment has been a headwind for Home Depot, though. Its same-store sales trends have been soft, as households aren't inclined to spend on costly renovation projects during a period of above-normal inflation and elevated interest rates.

However, the fact that the company is still able to continue returning capital to investors is a sign of its healthy financial position.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.