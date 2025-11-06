Here's How Many Shares of Ford Stock You'd Need to Earn $1,000 in Yearly Dividends

Key Points

Ford's revenue hit a quarterly record in the third quarter.

Ford paid a regular dividend as well as a special dividend in 2025 despite tariff woes.

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock has surged 31% in 2025, as of this writing, despite the challenges facing the auto giant. Ford is navigating the challenges -- most of which are external -- well and dispelled fears of a dividend cut amid tariff volatility by paying a regular dividend through 2025, even topping it up with a supplemental dividend.

The recent rise in Ford stock's price has lowered its dividend yield from nearly 6.8% in mid-2025 to a more stable 4.7%, based on its Nov. 4 closing price of $12.79 per share. The yield jumps to 5.8% when you add the special dividend of $0.15 per share that the company paid out on March 3 this year.

How to get $1,000 in yearly dividends from Ford stock

Ford's quarterly dividend per share of $0.15 equates to an annualized dividend of $0.60 a share. So, you can earn $1,000 in annual dividends by buying 1,670 shares of Ford at $13 per share, or investing roughly $21,710 now.

That same amount of investment will fetch you more than $1,000 in yearly dividends if Ford pays a special dividend again in 2026 like it has in each of the past three years.

Why you can bank on Ford stock for dividends

Last quarter, Ford's revenue hit a record $50.5 billion, with automotive revenue surging nearly 10%. All three business segments -- Ford Blue (gas-powered and hybrid cars), Ford Pro (commercial vehicles), and Model-e (electric-vehicles) -- clocked higher revenues.

Though Model-e continues to lose tons of money, Ford Pro is helping offset the weakness, generating nearly $2 billion in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) on $17.4 billion in revenue in Q3. Demand is so strong that Ford plans to boost the production of F-150 and F-Series Super Duty trucks by 50,000 in 2026.

Even the fire at its Novelis aluminum plant is a short-term blip. Ford remains undeterred, exiting Q3 with $33 billion in cash and reiterating it commitment to paying a dividend.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

