Here's How Many Shares of Energy Transfer You Should Own to Get $5,000 in Yearly Dividends

The oil and gas industry offers some big dividend yields, and some companies are also increasing their dividends annually. Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is one such dividend stock. The midstream energy company operates an extensive network of pipelines and earns nearly 90% of its earnings from long-term, fee-based contracts, which reduces its sensitivity to commodity prices.

As a master limited partnership (MLP), Energy Transfer also distributes a major portion of its free cash flow as dividends. Combined, the two factors mean regular and growing dividends for shareholders.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Energy Transfer stock offers a juicy dividend yield of 7.5% right now, and you could earn $5,000 in yearly dividends from the stock. Here's how.

Having increased its dividend by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Energy Transfer last paid a quarterly dividend per share of $0.325, or an annualized dividend of $1.30 per share. If you buy 3,847 shares of Energy Transfer, you can collect $5,000 in annual dividends from your investment.

With the pipeline stock trading for roughly $17.65 apiece as of this writing, an investment of $67,900 today can fetch you $5,000 in dividends annually from Energy Transfer.

Business growth should support bigger dividends and a high yield

You can, in fact, expect bigger dividend checks from Energy Transfer every year, given its goal to increase its dividend per share by 3% to 5% annually, driven by investments in growth.

The oil and gas giant aims to balance organic expansion with opportunistic acquisitions to grow in the coming years. After spending $3 billion on growth in 2024, Energy Transfer is projecting $5 billion in growth capital expenditure for 2025, with a significant amount directed toward expansion in the Permian Basin. It is also building out its natural gas liquids pipeline and constructing an intrastate natural gas pipeline called the Hugh Brinson to transport its Permian production to premier trading hubs through Texas and beyond.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $277,401 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,128 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $467,393!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2025

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.