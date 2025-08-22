Key Points After raising the payout in December last year, Disney's dividend totals $1 per share.

If free cash flow continues rising in the years ahead, it wouldn't be surprising to see the dividend increase as well.

Investors should be aware of the risk that a recession poses.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney ›

With its unmatched portfolio of intellectual property, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is a household name in the world of media and entertainment. That deep roster of characters, franchises, and storylines has boosted the company's financial performance recently, giving it the resources to return capital to shareholders.

After pausing the dividend in 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the business started resuming payments in early 2024. Income investors might have their eyes on the stock these days. Here's how many shares of Disney you should own to get $1,000 in yearly dividends.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Operating from a position of strength

If investors want to make $1,000 in annual dividend income from a stake in Disney, they'd need to own exactly 1,000 shares. In December of last year, the company's board of directors approved a $1-per-share cash dividend payout for fiscal 2025. That figure was up 33% from a $0.75 per-share dividend in fiscal 2024. It's worth mentioning that Disney divides its yearly dividend into two semiannual payouts, not quarterly like many other businesses do.

During the latest fiscal quarter (Q3 2025, ended June 28), Disney's free cash flow soared 53% year over year. If the company's robust fundamental performance continues, investors can likely expect future dividend increases.

Be mindful of risks

No one will predict a disruptive pandemic happening again that could force the business to halt its dividend. However, investors should still be aware of any risks that could arise and force Disney's management to conserve cash.

There's no denying that a recession would negatively impact sales and earnings. When times get tough, consumers will be less inclined to visit a Disney theme park or take a cruise. In this situation, the leadership team could choose to cut or suspend the dividend.

However, the company's strong financial performance gives investors a reason to be confident right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Walt Disney right now?

Before you buy stock in Walt Disney, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walt Disney wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,624!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,075,117!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.