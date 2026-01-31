Here's How Many Shares of Coca-Cola You'd Need for $10,000 in Yearly Dividends

Key Points

Coca-Cola's high profits and free cash flow fund its consistently growing dividend.

The company has staying power supported by its brand moat, so it’s a safer stock to own.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been ahead of the pack in the beverage industry for a long time. Its products are popular in all corners of the world. This helped the business rake in $12.5 billion in revenue in Q3 2025 (ended Sept. 26).

And because Coca-Cola is a very mature company, it's able to generate huge profits and free cash flow that benefit investors directly in the form of consistent payouts. Income investors will want to know how many shares of Coca-Cola you'd need to collect $10,000 in yearly dividends.

The leading soft drinks purveyor currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share. This means that investors have to own 4,902 shares in the business to generate $10,000 in dividend income each year. At the current stock price of $73.31 on the afternoon of Jan. 27, this would require a capital outlay of more than $359,000.

Coca-Cola is on pace to increase its payout in 2026, which would be the 64th straight year that the company has decided to raise the dividend. That's an incredible track record that demonstrates the leadership team's shareholder-focused approach. Given that the business has staying power thanks to its brand moat, there is minimal risk that Coca-Cola's earnings power will weaken.

Clearly, history shows this is a safe stock to own for income investors.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

