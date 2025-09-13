Here's How Many Shares of Coca-Cola Stock You'd Need for $1,000 In Yearly Dividends

Key Points Coca-Cola is a blue-chip dividend stock.

Beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is one of the most well-known and recognizable companies in the world, having been around since 1892. It has also been one of the premier blue chip dividend stocks for quite a while. When Coca-Cola increased its annual dividend in February 2025, it marked the 63rd consecutive year it had done so. It's one of the few Dividend Kings on the stock market.

Coca-Cola's current annual dividend payout is $2.04 annually ($0.51 quarterly). If you're looking to earn $1,000 in yearly income from owning Coca-Cola's stock, you would need to own 490.2 shares.

At the stock market's close on Sept. 9, Coca-Cola's stock price was $67.86. So, if you didn't own any shares beforehand, you would need to spend around $33,265 to acquire those shares at that price.

To reap the full benefits of a dividend stock -- especially a mature one like Coca-Cola that doesn't typically experience high stock price growth -- it takes time to get a decent return on your investment. It's because of this that it's important to invest in dividend stocks that not only have attractive dividends but also have sustainable dividends. When you invest in Coca-Cola, you know that's what you're getting.

Since Coca-Cola has committed to increasing its dividend, taking advantage of your brokerage account's dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) can be a great way to maximize the long-term benefits of Coca-Cola's dividend increase streak. With a DRIP, the dividends you receive are automatically reinvested into the stock that paid them out, so you get the benefit of increasing your shares as well as the benefit of these shares annually paying out more.

